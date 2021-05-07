In Your Element hosting Moab Basecamp: ‘Forget the hassle, just show up’

In Your Element’s Moab Basecamp includes camping for three nights and four days, open-air yoga classes and more May 20-23.

Special to the Daily

In Your Element will be hosting its annual Moab Basecamp May 20-23 featuring ample space to camp, open-air yoga classes, a bike repair station, resources for adventures and tours, daily breakfast and dinner, evening campfires and more, including bathrooms.

“This is the time to escape to the desert,” said Kim Fuller, co-founder of local yoga and outdoor retreat company In Your Element. “It has become an annual ritual for us to get to Moab in the spring. There is something about the dry air and warm sunshine that is so healing this time of year.”

The group campground for Moab Basecamp is Goose Island, a 4-mile drive or cruiser bike ride from Moab’s downtown. Participants can explore multiple National Parks and trail systems in and around Moab for hiking, biking, paddleboarding or climbing, as well as spas and shops.

“We’re changing things up this year,” Fuller said. “After seven years of hosting an incredible annual yoga and adventure retreat in Moab, In Your Element is excited to simply offer a space for you to come solo or with friends and family to camp, play, relax, eat, adventure and connect by the Colorado River and under the sandstone cliffs of Moab, Utah.”

In Your Element, a local yoga and outdoor retreat company, hosts annual outdoor retreats in Moab, Utah, during the spring.

Securing a campsite in Moab is becoming increasingly difficult during the popular spring and fall seasons, and the event’s tagline speaks an experience of convenience: “Forget the hassle, just show up.”

In addressing concerns of COVID-19, Moab Basecamp has extra precautions put in place for clean spaces and food prep.

“It helps us so much that this is an outdoor experience and we can have fresh air all around us at all times,” Fuller said. “Participants can reach out with any personal concerns and we will be sure to make everyone be and feel as safe as possible.”

The trip is $525, which includes camping costs for three nights and four days, daily breakfast and dinner, open-air yoga and meditation classes and more.

For more information and to sign up for Moab Basecamp, visit http://www.facebook.com/BeInYourElement , @be.inyourelement on Instagram or call 970-445-0361.