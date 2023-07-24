Iron Mountain Hot Springs opens new pool area for ages 21 and older

Sally Kilton and Patty Grace both soaking at one of the new experience pools at Iron Mountain Hot Springs.

Cassandra Ballard/Post Independent

Looking for a spot with some peace and quiet away from the kids? Try going Upriver.

On Wednesday morning people were lining up to enjoy a soak at the Iron Mountain Hot Springs and their newest attraction, the Upriver upgrade.

The new section opened June 30 and people have already made return visits.

“I came last week and I liked it so much I drove back up,” said Josh Malouf, who lives in Denver.

The 21 and older section is only $10 more than the regular price and includes “experience pools” with mineral recipes from around the world. Annual passholders 21 and older can access the new pools at no additional charge.

Support Local Journalism Donate



“The Iron Mountain minerals can only be absorbed so much into the body,” said General Manager Aaron McCallister. “The others are not as heavy and offer different minerals.”

The new section also features two freshwater pools, a cold plunge pool and some people’s favorite perk — no children.

Specific wristbands are given to guests who are of age and pay for the Upriver section and a gate separates the sections requiring the guests to scan their wristband to open the gate.

Guests can go back and forth between the two sides, since they are paying for the full experience, and the local hot spring company wouldn’t want you to miss out on the natural spring water they are known for.

The new section has 10 experience pools lining the Colorado River and they all have different mineral formulas. The pools get progressively warmer as guests make their way upriver toward Mount Sopris.

The new pools start at 92F and go up to 104F.

The concept of the experience pools began with a company researching the mineral compounds of different springs around the world and recreating them as a recipe.

The different pools and mixtures are all listed on the website . They include places like Chianciano Terme in Italy which is known as the Town of Health. The Italian based springs have a sodium, chloride, sulfate and bicarbonate mineral mixture that helps the body clear toxins out and helps reduce gastrointestinal disorders.

Josh Malouf swimming in the freshwater pool before heading to the experience pools on the Upriver side of the Iron Mountain Hot Springs.

One pool has mineral mixtures to imitate Baile Tusnad, Romania which has iron, magnesium, potassium and calcium and helps with heart, blood and circulatory issues, as well as nervous system problems.

The last pool in the line of experience pools in the heart shaped pool with mineral mixtures like that in Vichy, France waters which have bicarbonate, silica, sodium and more minerals to help regenerate the skin.

“My favorite one is the Australian pool because it has the most sodium,” McCallister said. “You kind of float in it.”

The pools can also help with things like hypertension, skin rashes, muscle cramps and more. McCallister explained that epsom salt is just magnesium and uses the same concept.

The Iron Mountain Hot Springs even sell the mineral makeup of Glenwood’s local springs in their shop for people to take home with them.

There are not any of the Iron Mountain Hot Springs mineral mixtures on the 21 and older side, so people will want to try some of the pools on the general pools side to get the full experience.

The pools on the general side are all different temperatures too, so people can Goldilocks their way to the temperature of their liking.

The Upriver side also has some new cocktails and frozen drinks along with a few new food options, right on the river. They do not allow rafters on the river to come grab a drink or splash their guests, so please remember it would be considered harassment or trespassing.

Though McCallister said he prefers de-escalation and talking to rafters if they pull up because they have helped a group of rafters in dire need with a deflating boat.

Soon, they will have flags to show where the mixtures and the local springs originate from and pools will have names of different gems and minerals like aquamarine and tiger’s eye to distinguish them as local Glenwood Springs’ water.

Employees get the opportunity to soak in the pools for free, so many will know what each pool is like. It’s an experience people just need to try for themselves.

“You know know until you try it,” McCallister said.