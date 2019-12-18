‘It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play’ brings professional theater and Christmas spirit to Vail

The play presented by professional actors is staged as a live radio broadcast of "It's A Wonderful Life."

“It’s a Wonderful Life” is one of the most classic Christmas movies, and Visionbox Studio will present a play based on the radio broadcast this weekend, Friday, Dec. 20 and Saturday, Dec. 21. Shows will take place at Vail Mountain School’s Peter Abuisi Theater at 7 p.m.

“It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” has a clever twist thrown in to this familiar story; it is staged as a live radio broadcast. Actors portray numerous characters, and sound effects are done through Foley artists: Visionbox Studio’s Jack Gallegos and VMS high school student Tucker Esty.

Professional actor Matthew Schneck (Broadway’s “London Assurance” and The Royal Shakespeare Company’s “A Merchant in Venice”) stars as George Bailey, the generous and well-meaning banker who has become too downcast and tired to continue living. The lovable angel Clarence, played by Visionbox Studio’s own Todd Sullivan (Athena Project’s “Endurance of Light”), shows George what life would be like if he wasn’t born, and the true meaning of Christmas just like in the classic story.

Vail’s own Violet Gorsuch plays George’s youngest daughter Zuzu, with local eighth graders Zoe Laird as Janie Bailey and Max Frank as Pete Bailey. The cast is rounded out with Visionbox Studio’s Ensemble Members including Dwayne Carrington, Rhianna Devries, Jacqueline Garcia, Rebecca Ghoulson, Robert Kramer, David Walker and Ed Zaleski. VMS freshman Simon Chantler will assist VMS Theatre Director Tony Bender on stage design and management. Battle Mountain High School Music Director Alex Trosper directs music for this production.

“This production exemplifies our core value of featuring talented local youth alongside adult professional actors. And, it is a great example of our low friction performance work developed over the past 10 years,” said Visionbox Studio founder Jennifer McCray Rincón.

The Battle Mountain High School choir, directed by Trosper, will perform in the Great Room prior to each performance.

Visionbox Studio’s production of “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” is sponsored in part by Tom Creighton; Joseph Smith; KTC Consulting; David and Katie Campbell; Chris Chantler and Heather Gilmartin; Tamara and Bill Pullman; Abbey Fox and Davey Gorsuch and The Vail Daily.

“I am so thankful for the warm welcome the Vail community has given us as we introduce contemporary production and theatre training in the Vail Valley,” said Rincón. “Visionbox Studio look forward to seeing residents at the performance and working with local schools and residents to bring productions and classes to the Valley this summer.”

General admission tickets are $40 for adults and $20 for children under 18. VIP Tickets are available with preferred seating and cast party invitation at $100 per person, and all tickets can be purchased online at https://givebacktickets.com/tickets/its-a-wonderful-life-a-live-radio-play or at the door. Please arrive early to purchase tickets at the door.