It’s National Pepperoni Pizza Day: here’s some of the best slices in the Vail Valley

Each year in the U.S., 252 million pounds of pepperoni are consumed.

Photo by Alan Hardman on Unsplash

When you’re ordering pizza for a large group or just getting your own slice, what’s your go-to? If you’re like most people, you order a pepperoni pizza. Today is National Pepperoni Pizza Day, so we’re going to dive into the history of this iconic American favorite.

Pizza did originate in Italy, but it was more of a thin crust topped with cheese, oil, garlic, tomatoes and even anchovies, according to an article by Ellie Woodside in Mashed.com. If you order a pepperoni pizza in Italy, you might be surprised at what you get. The Italian word peperoni (one “p”) means large pepper and at some point in American culture, the word gained another “p”. Each year in the United States, 252 million pounds of pepperoni are consumed.

Although local pizzerias carry slices with no pepperoni on them, like Billy Bob’s Brain (mushrooms, onions, green peppers and black olives) at Vendetta’s, the Cajun Combo (Cajun chicken, broccoli, red peppers and onions) at Pazzo’s Pizzeria, the chicken pesto (basil pesto, chicken, tomato slices, garlic and mozzarella) at Marko’s Pizzeria, and the newly released taco pizza and cheeseburger pizza from Domino’s, pepperoni is still dominant. A 2019 study by YouGov revealed that pepperoni is the most popular pizza topping in the U.S.

Favorite toppings:

Pepperoni – 53%

Sausage – 34%

Mushroom – 31%

Bacon – 20%

Least favorite toppings:

Anchovies – 49%

Eggplant – 30%

Artichoke – 24%

Pineapple – 24%

In this same study, 73% of Americans eat pizza at least once a month, and 21% state that they eat pizza at least once a week. Americans who are between the ages of 18 to 34 are nearly three times as likely as those 55 and older to say they have pizza at least weekly.

