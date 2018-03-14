It’s Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious — Eagle Valley High School presents “Mary Poppins”

Tickets: Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 fro students. Children under years are free. Tickets are available at the EVHS main office, online at bit.ly/EVHSMaryPoppins or at the door.

When: Thursday, Friday and Saturday, March 15, 16 and 17 at 7 p.m.

EAGLE — The word's most famous nanny will be landing at Eagle Valley High School this weekend when students present the musical "Mary Poppins."

It's no small feat to stage such an iconic show, but faculty director James Overcash says his cast is up to it.

Overcash noted that "Mary Poppins" is an exceptionally big show — from the number of people on stage to its iconic musical numbers to its "magical" moments. The Broadway show featured some amazing special effects, but this is a high school production, so Mary won't be flying over the stage and Burt won't be tap dancing his way across the ceiling. But that doesn't mean that Mary's special sorcery will be absent.

"If the audience is willing to follow along with the willing suspension of disbelief, Mary will do some magical things," Overcash said.

Junior Avery Doan is tackling the title role.

"It's been a challenge to play Mary Poppins," Doan said. "Those are some pretty big shoes to fill."

But once she puts on her beautiful period costume and sets the signature hat on her head, Doan can slip into the state of being "practically perfect in every way."

Her favorite moment of the musical is the big "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" number.

"We worked really hard on that scene, the choreography is fantastic," Doan said.

Naturally a story featuring a magical nanny must involve her young charges. Sophomore Caroline Dewell plays one of them — Jane Banks.

"I have the most lines in the show and I think Michael and Jan are on the stage for most of the show," she said. "It's fun to be there to see the production happen."

Dewell agreed with Doan that "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" is a show-stopper. It's also took a dedicated effort to learn the song. Unlike the movie, the Broadway version of "Mary Poppins" takes on the multisyllabic word and plays off of it's difficult-to-spell nature to create a rollicking and unforgettable song.

All hands on deck

Overcash said "Mary Poppins" has included the EVHS drama and music departments and the show has had help from the school's art and building trades programs. The kids from the speech and debate team will be selling concessions during the performances.

"You can't do a musical alone, that's the bottom line," he said.

There are 40 performers involved in "Mary Poppins" including the cast and the live pit orchestra. Along with Overcash, EVHS choir director Jesse Bunge has been working with the performers.

"The tech crew is going to be on the fly, every scene," Overcash added.

Student directors Ashley Wagner and Megan Lodge will actually run the show during the performances.

While staging "Mary Poppins" has been a big challenge for EVHS, Overcash said the kids have relished the opportunity to put their own spin on the classic material.

"We have had a lot of fun along the way," he concluded.