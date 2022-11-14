J. Cotter Gallery goes to New York Jewelry Week

The Featherweight Earring Collection is made out of expanded polystyrene.

J. Cotter Gallery/Courtesy photo

From Wall Street in Vail to 5th Avenue in New York, the jewelry of Jim Cotter of J. Cotter Gallery will be featured at this year’s NYC Jewelry Week, Nov. 14-20 in New York City. Cotter has had the same gallery location Wall Street in Vail Village since 1970, but his clientele spans from around the world. With a reputation like that, Cotter gets a personal invite to be a part of this show.

“Both of the New York galleries where my dad’s earrings will be shown contacted him and the studio directly since both gallery owners have been long time fans of his work,” said Ramsey Cotter, Jim’s daughter, who runs the gallery in Vail.

Jim Cotter will be showcasing his Featherweight Earring Collection, which are earrings made out of expanded polystyrene, more commonly known as Styrofoam. The idea was created from seeing Styrofoam everywhere and people throwing it away. So Cotter found a creative use for it since expanded polystyrene degrades after 500 years. Cotter figured Styrofoam will stay here when we will be gone, so why not make art out of it?

Color plays a big role in the Featherweight Earring Collection from J. Cotter Gallery.

J. Cotter Gallery/Courtesy photo

Cotter is no stranger to using nontraditional materials in his jewelry. Steel, rocks, concrete and other unlikely materials have been turned into masterpieces under Cotter’s artistic eye. He is constantly experimenting with his materials. For example, in his signature Vail Heart piece, there are so many different materials used in creating the Vail Heart, each collection comes out unique.

The Featherweight Earrings, which are eye catching in bright colors and shapes, will be showcased at two in-person shows during NYC Jewelry Week. Upcycle, Recycle, Repurpose by Arron Faber will host artists on Nov. 14 and hope to show how going green with jewelry can still keep things stylish by challenging artists to reuse, recycle or upcycle everyday objects to fine jewelry.

The Featherweight Earring Collection will be featured at NYC Jewelry Week in New York City Nov. 14-20.

J. Cotter Gallery/Courtesy photo

The earrings will also make an appearance at Heidi Lowe Earrings Galore, which is an annual juried exhibition with a rich and diverse array of earrings made by emerging and established studio jewelers. The pop-up exhibition will host an in-person reception on Nov. 15.

In addition to the in-person shows, the Featherweight Earrings will be featured in SNAG: Hope is Resiliency Jewelry Online Exhibition, which explores how the participants define the resiliency of hope through their creative practice. The online exhibition features 250 works by 148 artists, and the art will be on display until Jan. 15.

“I enjoy the idea of combining disparate materials to assert that jewelry doesn’t have to be precious metal or gemstones and can survive outside the common perceptions of what properly constitutes jewelry,” Jim Cotter said.

Jim Cotter has been creating jewelry using all types of materials since he set up shop on Bridge Street in 1970.

J. Cotter Gallery/Courtesy photo

To learn more about J. Cotter Gallery, visit JCotterGallery.com . To learn more about NYC Jewelry Week, go to NYCJewelryWeek.com .