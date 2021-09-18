Jade Bird performs Underground Sound show on Oct. 6 in Beaver Creek

English-born Jade Bird will perform the second Underground Sound show of the series on Oct. 6 at the VPAC.

Vail Valley Foundation/Courtesy photo

If you go… Who: Jade Bird with special guest Diana Demuth When: Wednesday, Oct. 6, 7:30 p.m. Where: Vilar Performing Arts Center, Beaver Creek Cost: Single tickets are $32, or part of the Underground Sound Pass and the VIP Access Pass. More information: Visit vilarpac.org/jade-bird.

Since her debut album in 2017, English-born singer and songwriter Jade Bird has been gaining international recognition. In 2019, the now Nashville-based musician was named Ones to Watch by MTV Push, Emerging Act of the Year by Americana Music Honors & Awards and International Breakthrough by AIM Independent Music Awards, among other recognitions.

On Wednesday, Oct. 6, Bird takes the Vilar Performing Arts Center stage at Beaver Creek as part of the Underground Sound Series – known as the “love for the locals” series – with special guest Diana DeMuth opening the show.

This show is for you if you like: Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers, Jason Isbell, First Aid Kit, Sheryl Crow, The Highwomen and I’m With Her.

Drawn to songwriting at a young age, Bird spent her teenage years gigging around England. The success of a live YouTube performance of her song “Madeline” eventually earned her a deal with Glassnote, which released her debut EP, “Something American,” in 2017. She spent part of that year touring the U.S. with Americana singer Brent Cobb. With successful subsequent singles, Bird’s self-titled full-length debut in 2019 topped the U.K. Americana chart and reached No. 10 on the pop chart. Following the release, she found herself performing with the likes of Jason Isbell, Sheryl Crow and Brandi Carlile. In August, Bird released her sophomore effort, “Different Kinds of Light,” written in Japan, Mexico, Nashville and upstate New York, and recorded with six-time Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb (cousin of Brent).

Bird has been touted by Vogue and Rolling Stone and received plaudits from the likes of Pitchfork and NPR.

For Bird, the second that lockdown lifted in 2020 she was headed straight back to Nashville to complete her second album – albeit after a strict two-week quarantine in Mexico City. She allowed herself to see no more of the Mexican capital than the local store and a leg-stretching walk around the block, not wanting to jeopardize any chance of being allowed in the U.S. to finish what she had started with producer Dave Cobb.

“My feeling was: I’m in it, I love these songs, I want to sing,” she says. “That’s why we made heaven and earth move so I could do that in that moment.”

In the U.S., Bird has become part of a community of songwriters and career artists in Nashville who showed her that musicians are first and foremost meant to be artists.

“If you lose a sense of who you are, to re-establish that is really difficult,” she says of the pressure hype puts on developing artists. “And the time that it takes for you to re-evaluate your life, your sound, who you are, the UK doesn’t have time for that either.”

DeMuth, opening for Bird, has a full-body voice like the great songwriter Adele. Her debut album, “Misadventure,” is due out via Thirty Tigers on Sept. 25, and this new single follows DeMuth’s previously shared singles, “Hotel Song,” “Rose of Nantucket,” “Steady Rolling” – a cover of Two Gallants’ hit – and “Into My Arms,” which came with a video featuring Wesley Schultz from The Lumineers. Rolling Stone calls DeMuth’s music “a euphoric must-listen.”

For more information and tickets, visit vilarpac.org/jade-bird.