Jen Hartwick and Natalie Cressman of the Trey Anastasio Band are playing at Gondola One for Revely Vail

The Trey Anastasio Band played two nights during the Whistle Pig Vail concert series this summer. Both nights were sold out.

Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.com

if you go ... What: Jen Hartwick & Nick Cassarnio with Natalie Cressman & Ian Faquini When: Saturday, Nov. 30, 3-6 p.m. Where: Gondola One, Vail Village Cost: Free More information: Visit reneventproductions.com/event/revelyvail/.

Jen Hartswick and Natalie Cressman of the Trey Anastasio Band will play at the base of Gondola One in Vail on Saturday as part of the first Revely Vail festivities, which took over the village this Thankgiving holiday week.

The two band members will each play a duet with other musicians: Hartswick will play with Nick Cassarnio, and Cressman will play with Ian Faquini. The music runs from 3-6 p.m.

In the Trey Anastasio Band, which fans have dubbed TAB for short after the Phish frontman’s various side projects that remained nameless for years, Hartswick sings and plays trumpet and Cressman sings and plays trombone. They play alongside TAB mainstays including Russ Lawton on drums and Tony Markellis on bass. To round out the most recent lineup, TAB has added percussionist Cyro Baptista, keyboardist Ray Paczkowski and saxophonist and vocalist James Casey. Casey has rounded out a full-time horn section for the band.

Saturday marks the last day of Revely Vail’s celebrations. Revely Vail is a new event this year that brings fun events and holiday cheer to Vail Village the week of Thanksgiving. Also happening on Saturday is the Kris Kringle Market from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Explosion of Lights Walk from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and the tree lighting at 6 p.m.

The Kris Kringle Market will be a European-style holiday market in the streets of Vail Village. In true Bavarian fashion, shoppers will be able to drink beer and try gluhwein, a German warm mulled wine typically served during Christmastime.

For the Explosion of Lights Walk, guests will start in Lionshead Plaza and stroll through the village looking at the twinkling lights, hot chocolate in hand. Guests are the invited to walk from Lionshead to Vail, ending at Slifer Square for the tree lighting, an annual tradition in the village. Vail Mayor Dave Chapin and Sheika Gramshammer, a local celebrity who runs Pepi’s in Vail, will light the tree this year.

For more information about Revely Vail, visit reneventproductions.com/event/revelyvail/.