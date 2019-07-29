Jennifer Garner chilled at the Vail Dance Festival this weekend

The Vail Dance Festival celebrated opening weekend this weekend with performances from the American Ballet Theater, and it wasn’t just Vail residents and vacationing dance fiends attending.

Jennifer Garner caught up with her ballet bestie, American Ballet Theatre Principal Dancer James Whiteside, in Vail, CO this weekend! Garner joined the standing ovation Whiteside received for his choreographic world premiere titled New American Romance, which debuted at the Vail Dance Festival on July 27, 2019. She also posted about having a great time at the festival on Instagram.

Garner is most known for her roles in films such as “13 Going on 30,” “Juno” and the TV show “Alias.”