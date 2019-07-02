Jeremy Garrett to play Vail Summer Bluegrass concert

The Vail Summer Bluegrass Series, which kicked off with Denver-based band Trout Steak Revival, returns on July 3 with a performance from Jeremy Garrett.

Special to the Daily

Jeremy Garrett, the fiddler in the Infamous Stringdusters, will play this week’s edition of the Vail Summer Bluegrass Series. The free concerts take place on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. in Solaris, and each act is also performing an intimate, 20-minute acoustic set in Vail Brewing Co. at 1 p.m. Garrett’s headlining set and intimate show takes place July 3.

The Infamous Stringdusters put out a record in April of this year, “Rise Sun.” After forming 13 years ago in Boston – banjo player Chris Pandolfi, dobro player Andy Hall, and former guitarist Chris Eldridge met at Berklee College of Music – the Infamous Stringdusters have won a Grammy Award for Best Bluegrass Album with “Laws of Gravity” in 2018, as well as several awards from the International Bluegrass Music Association.

Garrett lives in the Rocky Mountains with his family, and loves skiing in Vail.

Garrett, when he plays solo, likes to incorporate different genres besides bluegrass and jam band, which gives him an additional creative outlet. He and his band – a hand-picked selection of musicians he admires – practice together enough where they’re easily able to improvise and shine a light on really good music. But at the same time, they try to bring something different to the table, and not be just another jam band.

While he can’t give many more details, Garrett mentioned that he has a new solo record coming out this fall. He said he might play some of those new songs live on Wednesday.