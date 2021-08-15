Jim Stanard performs at Ein Prosit next two Wednesdays

Singer-songwriter Jim Stanard will perform his critically-acclaimed originals and select covers at Ein Prosit in Avon at 5 p.m. on August 18 and 25.

Special to the Daily

Singer-songwriter Jim Stanard will perform his critically-acclaimed originals and select covers at Ein Prosit in Avon at 5 p.m. on August 18 and 25. His shows are in support of his sophomore album, “Color Outside The Lines”, which reached the top 10 on Roots Music Report’s Weekly Top 50 Colorado Album Chart, with four of the album’s songs also reaching the top 30 on the RMR Top 50 Colorado Songs Chart.

“Color Outside The Lines” was Stanard’s second collaboration with Grammy-nominated hitmaker and producer Kip Winger and Afghan Whigs guitarist Jon Skibic, with this album also featuring the legendary Peter Yarrow (of Peter, Paul & Mary) and his daughter Bethany Yarrow on two songs. This collection showcases the Colorado/Florida-based troubadour’s distinctive songcraft, vivid storytelling and unmistakably authentic voice—the same qualities that made listeners and critics take notice of his acclaimed 2018 debut “Bucket List”. Country Jukebox (Germany) called him “an intelligent, profound, sometimes thoughtful and humorous observer,” and that vein has only deepened. “I think that the main thing that any artist has to offer is his own perspective,” says Stanard. “My songs are about how I see people and how I see the world. I think that’s the most important thing that an artist can communicate.”

The album’s title track is a metaphor for Stanard’s new life philosophy – he launched his second career as a recording artist at age 69 after retiring from a successful career in the business world. He sings, “but now my life is full of neat and tidy art, in a paint-by-numbers world I’ve learned to play my part,” and concludes with “now it’s time I learned again how to color outside the lines.” One can imagine the freedom he feels as he unfastens that top button and picks up his guitar. “I played a lot of music in the ’60s and early ’70s, playing solo in college coffeehouses for about fifteen years,” Stanard recalls. “Then I got busy with other stuff and stopped playing, but I always carried the music with me. Even after I’d quit playing, I was always listening and absorbing, and accumulating a lot of musical knowledge, so when it comes to writing songs I’m endlessly inspired.”

“Color Outside The Lines” is available on download and streaming platforms, as well as on CD and vinyl.