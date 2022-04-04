John Fogerty to play two summer shows at Beaver Creek’s Vilar

John Fogerty will play two consecutive nights in Beaver Creek June 30 to July 1.

If you go… What: John Fogerty When: Thursday, June 30 and Friday, July 1 Where: Vilar Performing Arts Center, Beaver Creek Cost: Tickets start at $245 More information: VilarPAC.org

John Fogerty is a true American treasure. As the leader of Creedence Clearwater Revival, Fogerty forged a distinctive, groundbreaking sound all on his own — equal parts blues, country, pop, rockabilly, R&B, swamp boogie and Southern fried rock ‘n’ roll. The Grammy winner, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member as well as inductee to the Songwriters Hall of Fame will perform for the first time on the Vilar Performing Arts Center stage during a double header on Thursday, June 30, and Friday, July 1.

“John Fogerty is true rock ‘n’ roll royalty, and his songs have become anthems of American music,” said Owen Hutchinson, the executive director of the Vilar Performing Arts Center. “We are ecstatic to hear John and his band perform live in Beaver Creek for the very first time.”

The performance at the VPAC will be one of only two intimate Colorado stops for Fogerty. Tickets to see John Fogerty live at the VPAC go on sale Thursday, April 7, at noon and start at $245. Hearty Har, led by Fogerty’s sons Shane and Tyler, will provide musical support for the evening.

Among Fogerty’s many hit songs, both as a solo artist and as a leader of CCR, highlights include “Proud Mary,” “Susie Q,” “Fortunate Son,” “Born on the Bayou,” “Bad Moon Rising” and “Have You Ever Seen the Rain.” He is the only musician to be enshrined into the National Baseball Hall of Fame for his song “Centerfield,” a staple at baseball stadiums across the country.

In 2019, Fogerty celebrated 50 years in music with a worldwide tour. His show “My 50 Year Trip” was a tribute to the 50th anniversary of Woodstock and features a collection of CCR hits, including songs from the set list of his performance at the legendary Woodstock music festival in 1969, among other fan favorites. In 2021, Fogerty released “Weeping in the Promised Land,” his first new song in eight years.

Whether performing songs from CCR, labeled by Newsweek as the “best American rock band of its era,” or from his solo career, Fogerty’s music continues to be timeless.

For more information and tickets to see John Fogerty at the Vilar Performing Arts Center, visit VilarPAC.org .