John Hiatt performs at Vilar Center on March 25

BEAVER CREEK — John Hiatt has always defied the conventional rock, country, folk and blues. The celebrated musician continues to write and play tunes that speak to the human experience, making Hiatt one of the most influential singer-songwriters in American music.

John Hiatt & The Goners featuring Sonny Landreth will perform at the Vilar Performing Arts Center on Sunday, March 25, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $90 and are available at the Vilar Center box office, by calling 970-845-8497 or visiting http://www.vilarpac.org.

The Vilar Center is located under the ice rink in Beaver Creek Village.

'Feel Like a Kid'

Nominated for nine Grammy Awards, Hiatt's musical impact can still be heard on the radio today.

Hiatt has released 22 studio albums, nine of which have reached the Billboard Top 200 albums chart. Many of the musician's most memorable songs, such as 1987s "Have a Little Faith in Me," have been covered by the likes of Aaron Neville, B.B. King, Bob Dylan, Bonnie Raitt, Emmylou Harris, Eric Clapton, Joe Cocker, Keith Urban and Willie Nelson, just to name a few.

Hiatt's most recent album, "Terms of My Surrender," released in 2014, allowed the singer-songwriter to get back in touch with his first love: playing music.

"['Terms of My Surrender'] kind of hooked back up with the John the Troubadour Folk Singer Blues Guy," Hiatt said. "I hadn't really been doing that for a while. That feels good. Feels like a kid. And anything you can do to feel like a kid when you're my age, you want to do it. It's a good thing."

For his performance at Beaver Creek, Hiatt will be joined by his band which will feature Sonny Landreth, a celebrated musician in his own right as an accomplished blues musician known as "the King of Slydeco." Guitarist

Eric Clapton has said that Landreth is one of the most advanced guitarists in the world and one of the most under-appreciated. Landreth has been nominated for two Grammy's and he's partnered on projects with musicians including Gov't Mule, Eric Clapton, Kenny Loggins and Mark Knopfler to name just a few.

In celebration of the 30th anniversary of the 1988 classic album "Slow Turning," John Hiatt & The Goners featuring Sonny Landreth are embarking on a special tour where they will perform the album in its entirety, followed by a second set of songs from Hiatt's long and storied career.