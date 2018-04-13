Join the Highway Cleanup

EAGLE COUNTY — The 18th annual Community Pride Highway Cleanup is on Saturday, May 5, from 9 a.m. to noon.

More than 950 volunteers take part in this annual spring gathering to pick up trash from nearly 140 miles of Eagle County roadways, including off Interstate 70 and U.S. Highway 6, among other.

Each year, about 10 tons of trash is collected along roadsides in Eagle County, which eventually makes its way into rivers and streams if not maintained.

Local businesses, organizations, families and friends form teams, each responsible for a 1- or 2-mile stretch of road.

After the morning of work, volunteers are invited to a free thank-you barbecue presented by Vail Resorts at the Broken Arrow Restaurant in Arrowhead from noon to 2 p.m. The highlight of the party is the Golden Toilet Seat Award given to the team that collects the most unusual piece of trash.

Eagle River Watershed Council is always looking for more volunteers. Call 970-827-5406 or email pleimling@erwc.org to become a team leader or to join an existing team.