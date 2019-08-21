José González had been in a Ph.D program for biochemistry before pivoting to his music career.

Malin Johansson | Special to the Daily

José González will bring his talents to the Vilar Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Aug. 24 at 8 p.m. with opener Covenhoven from Denver. Since cutting a name for himself in the folk singer-songwriter space with his debut solo record, “Veneer,” in 2003, González has toured the world and collaborated with others. In 2013, he contributed to the soundtrack of “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty” starring Ben Stiller and Kristen Wiig.

His most recent album, “Live in Europe” dropped earlier this year, featuring live recordings of The String Theory orchestra and González’s 2018 tour of Europe. The String Theory is comprised of musicians mainly from Berlin and Gothenburg, Sweden, González’s hometown.

“It’s an orchestra that enjoys being experimental at times, and I think in my case they wanted to do very harmonic and classical stuff, too,” González said.

Prior to launching his music career, González was pursuing a doctorate in biochemistry. In the 16 years since, González has performed with bands, trios and orchestras like String Theory, but now, he’s returning to his roots: one guitar, one vocal, one take.

“My long trip has led me back to basics,” he said. “There is something about the single voice with very sparse production, so listening to back to Nick Drake and Ted Baker, to me, those voices are very special. Something happens when you start adding more.”

González was born to Argentinian parents and grew up in Gothenburg – when he’s not touring, he returns there with his kindergarten-aged daughter. But this summer 2019 tour has already taken him across the United States, and it will continue across the west after his stop in Beaver Creek. He’s never been to Vail before. Following the tour, he’ll work on releasing his fourth solo album.

At the performance, guests can expect González’s back-to-basics approach. It’ll just be him and his guitar onstage.

“If people know me, that’s they style they are used to hearing me in,” he laughed softly. “When I’m home and I play guitar, it’s interesting, but something happens when I get access to big PA’s.”

To buy tickets, go to vilarpac.org or call 970-845-8497.