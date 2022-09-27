Judith Hill brings powerful vocals to Vilar Performing Arts Center’s Underground Sound Series

Judith Hill is an internationally-recognized artist who has been featured on "The Voice."

Courtesy photo

If you go …

What: Judith Hill

When: Wednesday, Sept. 28, 7 p.m.

Where: Vilar Performing Arts Center, Beaver Creek

Cost: $28, or part of the Underground Sound Pass

More information: Visit VilarPAC.org/Judith-Hill

As the leaves change and the seasons transition, the Vilar Performing Arts Center’s six-show Underground Sound Series continues with diverse performances across the musical spectrum. Known as the “Love for the Locals Series,” there are three shows remaining in the Underground Sound Series, all included in the 6 show pass or also all offering individual tickets.

Next up is Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Judith Hill on Wednesday, Sept. 28, followed by South Carolina-based indie band Susto on Oct. 2. The series culminates with an exciting performance by the internationally acclaimed Orquesta Akokán on Oct. 6.

Hailing from Los Angeles, Judith Hill comes from a Japanese/African-American bi-racial musical family. Her parents met in a 1970s funk band and continue to perform in Hill’s backing ensemble. Hill enjoyed a meteoric ascent as a soul singer, songwriter and bandleader. In a prolific, decade-long sequence, the singer collaborated with iconic artists across platforms, genres and mediums — including a duet with the late Michael Jackson on “I Just Can’t Stop Loving You” during his This Is It concerts in London.

Her rise to fame is explored in “20 Feet from Stardom,” a documentary narrated by Morgan Freeman, where her performances helped win a Grammy for Best Music Film.

Audiences might also recognize Hill from her wildly-popular performances on the fourth season of “The Voice,” her work with filmmaker Spike Lee or her songs on the official soundtracks of “Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax” and “Happy Feet Two.”

After speaking about her wish to work with Prince, the legendary artist summoned Hill to his famed Paisley Park compound to record her debut full-length solo album “Back in Time.” Hill received much critical acclaim in the aftermath of the record’s 2015 release.

In addition to her prodigious list of collaborators, Judith namechecks an eclectic smattering of inspiration and influence, including Frederic Chopin, Antonio Carlos Jobim, Aretha Franklin, Nina Simone, Tata Vega, the Clark Sisters, Jimi Hendrix and Stevie Wonder. One can pick up on their nuanced expressions within the fabric of her sound and style.

Enjoy an evening with Judith Hill on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 7 p.m. at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek. Individual tickets are only $28. Visit vilarpac.org/judith-hill for more information.