Julia Stiles, Jane Levy to be honored at 2020 Vail Film Festival in March

While the Vail Film Festival returning March 26-29 will celebrate many female filmmakers, the 17th annual festival will also be recognizing SAG, Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Julia Stiles with the 2020 Excellence in Acting Award and promising young actress Jane Levy with the Rising Star Award.

Both actresses will be honored for their work in the film and television industry during the Vail Film Festival Awards Ceremony, preceding the film festival’s closing night film on March 28 at Vail Cascade Theater.

The Vail Film Festival features over 50 film screenings, filmmaking workshops and filmmaker panels, culminating with the closing party celebrating Stiles and Levy, as well as the independent filmmakers who showcased their work during the festival. In addition to the tributes to Stiles and Levy, other awards will be given for Best Feature; Best Documentary; Best Short; Best Student Film; and the Audience Award.

Vail Film Festival pass holders are welcome to attend the Awards Ceremony on closing night.

Excellence in Acting Award

The Vail Film Festival’s Excellence in Acting Award is given for overall achievement in film and television. Previous recipients include Christina Ricci, Julie Delpy and Michelle Monaghan.

Stiles, this year’s recipient, was most recently seen starring in STX’s film “Hustlers” alongside Jennifer Lopez, Lili Reinhart, Constance Wu and Cardi B. Earlier this year, Stiles completed production on “The God Committee” opposite Kelsey Grammer.

Stiles has played iconic roles in films such as “10 Things I Hate About You,” “Save the Last Dance,” “Mona Lisa Smile” and the “Bourne” franchise alongside Matt Damon. Additional credits are “Silver Linings Playbook,” “State & Main,” “The Omen — Hamlet,” “The Business of Strangers” and more.

Stiles has also been at the forefront of the new world of digital media and content. She starred in the HULU web series “Blue,” directed by Rodrigo Garcia and produced by Jon Avnet, and she also created the web series “Paloma,” which she wrote and directed for two seasons. Stiles can currently be seen starring in the television drama series “Riviera.”

Rising Star Award

The Vail Film Festival’s Rising Star Award is awarded each year to a promising, young member of Hollywood. Previous recipients include Olivia Wilde, Krysten Ritter and Kate Bosworth. This year’s recipient is Jane Levy.

Levy, this year’s recipient, stars as the title character in NBC’s hit musical dramedy “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” alongside Skylar Astin, Peter Gallagher, and Mary Steenburgen.

Previously, Levy starred in the Netflix original series “What/If” opposite Oscar winner Renee Zellweger, and in Hulu’s hit series “Castle Rock.” Levy became well known for her role as Tessa Altman on ABC’s hit series “Suburgatory,” as well as Sam Raimi’s record-breaking remake of “Evil Dead” and the thriller “Don’t Breathe” for Screen Gems.

Additional credits include “Fun Size,” directed by Josh Schwartz for Paramount; the hit series “Shameless,” and more.

About the festival

The Vail Film Festival Awards Ceremony will take place on March 28 at 7:30 p.m. at the Vail Cascade Theater.

Hosted at the CineBistro and Cascade Theaters, the four-day film festival will showcase over 50 independent films from around the world. For the complete Vail Film Festival program and screening schedule, visit http://www.vailfilmfestival.com/film-list-view.

For more information about the Awards Ceremony, events and activities, or to buy passes, go to http://www.vailfilmfestival.com/. General admission tickets to individual films are sold 20 minutes before each film.

Volunteer opportunities are available. If you’d like to volunteer, or learn more about the festival’s volunteer positions, visit http://www.vailfilmfestival.com/volunteer.