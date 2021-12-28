Justin Willman – Magic for Humans In Person at VPAC on Dec. 30

Magician and comedian Justin Willman will perform live in Beaver Creek on Dec. 30 for two shows at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Vail Valley Foundation/Courtesy photo

Justin Willman wants to melt your brain through magic while making you laugh. The star and creator of the hit Netflix series “Magic for Humans” and host of “Cupcake Wars,” among many other television appearances, is a “new breed of magician who’s making magic cool again,” according to the LA Times.

Willman is best known from “Magic For Humans,” but you may also recognize him from appearances on “The Tonight Show,” “The Today Show” or “Ellen,” or maybe you know his work as a host on “Halloween Wars” or “Win, Lose or Draw.” Or, maybe he’s the child magician you hired in suburban St. Louis in the 1990s.

As a magician and comedian, he’s mastered the art of turning cynics into believers (or at least getting them to laugh). His live show is mind-blowing and hilarious – and will likely keep you up at night wondering how the heck any of it was possible.

Willman has quickly become one of the busiest TV personalities and live entertainers in America. He’s also performed at The White House as a guest of the first family.

See the prolific magician/comedian live in Beaver Creek on Dec. 30 for two shows at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tickets are $32 for children and $55 for adults. For more information and tickets to Justin Willman – Magic for Humans In Person, visit vilarpac.org.