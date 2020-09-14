Karen Anderson hosts 8-week yoga teacher training program

Karen Anderson has been teaching yoga in the Vail Valley since 1999.

Special to the Daily

Local yoga expert Karen Anderson will offer an 8-week teacher training course this fall at the Vail Athletic Club.

The training will be an exploration of the physical body, the energetic body and the mind, bringing the traditional practice into the modern context.

Anderson combines alignment-based Ashtanga yoga with classical vinyasa, and integrates Buddhist philosophy into the history of yogic thought. The 8-week training will include daily practice as well as instruction of anatomy, philosophy, and teaching methodology. With a class size of only nine, there will be personal attention to the needs of each teacher-in-training.

Anderson has been an avid student of yoga for 25 years, and has taught in the valley since 1999. She has 800 hours of training with her primary teacher, Richard Freeman, and 300-hour advanced certification with both Andrei Ram in the lineage of Dharma Mittra and Everett Newell in the tradition of Swami Rama. She completed 800-hours of study in the history and philosophy of yoga with Georg Feuerstein. She is certified and empowered to teach Buddhist meditation by Noah Levine in the lineage of Jack Kornfield. Anderson has been teaching this course since 2013.

The training will be held Saturdays and Sundays, beginning October 3rd and ending November 21st. The cost of $3000 includes all books, guest teachers and potential field trips. This training is registered with the Yoga Alliance. Class size is limited to nine; a deposit of $500 will reserve your space. To register call the VAC club desk at (970) 476-7960.

For more information or to apply, contact Anderson at karene@vail.net, or go to her website at http://www.yogavail.com. Please note that in the event that meeting in person is not possible for some or all of this training due to local public health mandates, sessions will be meeting by Zoom.