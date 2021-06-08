Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe to perform on July 3rd in Avon

Karl Denson's Tiny Universe will perform on Saturday, July 3rd in Harry A. Nottingham Park. (Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP)



Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe will headline the 35th annual Salute to the USA presented by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties on Saturday, July 3rd in Harry A. Nottingham Park. Live music will begin at 6:00 p.m. with Tab Benoit opening the show.

Singer and saxophonist Karl Denson fronts the Tiny Universe as if he’s preaching the gospel. His energy and spirit are contagious while his songwriting serves a larger message of fellowship—across generations, genders, religions, and cultures. Highly regarded as one of the best live acts on the planet, Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe distills the sweeping stylistic range of its concert performances into their own authentic sound featuring Denson and his long-standing seven-piece unit.

Tab Benoit is a Grammy nominated singer, songwriter and guitarist who has built a remarkable 30+ year career on the foundation of his gritty and soulful Delta swamp blues and acquiring a devoted legion of fans along the way, as well as 5 Blues Music Awards, including BB King Entertainer of the Year (twice) and an induction into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame.

“Salute to the USA is Avon’s most anticipated event of the year and we are thrilled to host Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, Tab Benoit and the entire community,” said Avon Culture, Arts and Special Events Manager Danita Dempsey. “We welcome our locals and visitors to once again enjoy the tradition of this celebration with live music, family fun zone, festival-style foods, and of course, the most spectacular fireworks the State has to offer!”

For questions about Salute to the USA, please visit Avon.org/Salute.