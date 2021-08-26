Keb’ Mo’ in concert, acrobatics, a butterfly launch for charity and an art battle: Tricia’s Weekend Picks: 8/27/21

Keb’ Mo’ at the Vilar Performing Arts Center

Grammy-Award winner Keb’ Mo’ takes the stage at the Vilar on Saturday.

If you’re a Keb’ Mo’ fan, you are in for a treat this weekend. This Grammy-Award winning songwriter will take the stage once again at the Vilar Performing Arts Center on Saturday night at 8 p.m.

I remember seeing this blues singer and guitarist with the bright smile during the early years of the Vilar Performing Arts Center. He had already won his first Grammy Award in 1996 and then another in 1998, both in the category of Best Contemporary Blues Album. We were so excited to see this rising star in our “backyard” at this gem of a theater in the Rockies. He sat at the front of the stage and conversed with the audience between songs. Mo’ was hitching on a star and we were along for the ride. Since then he’s played the Vilar Performing Arts Center many times and the show is always fresh and intimate.

Keb’ Mo’ is the nickname for Kevin Moore, who mastered playing the guitar by his early teens. His guitar playing skills have earned him multiple invites to Eric Clapton’s prestigious Crossroads Festival. Throughout the past few decades Keb’ Mo’ has worked with artists such as Pap John Creach, Big Joe Turner, Booker T. Jones and Keith Richards.

Keb’ Mo’s latest album, “Oklahoma” was released in 2019 and won a Grammy Award for Best Americana Album. Expect to hear songs from this album and other favorites from his wide collection of songs.

Tickets are $105 and can be purchased online at vilarpac.org or by calling the box office at 970-845-8497. The Vilar Performing Arts Center recently announced proof-of-vaccination requirements for adults and mask requirements for children are in place. Learn more at vilarpac.org/covid-policy .

Eagle Mushroom and Wild Food Festival

Learn how to forage and identify edible mushrooms and other wild foods at the Eagle Mushroom and Wild Food Festival this weekend.

The Eagle Mushroom and Wild Food Festival returns to Eagle this weekend with three days of events, activities and gatherings for those who have caught the foraging bug. Mushroom foraging in the Rockies is a popular way to get out and exercise in the outdoors but also serves a purpose for being out there by seeking out the best mushroom bounty one can find.

The 11th Annual Eagle Mushroom and Wild Food Festival brings national experts in mushroom and wild food foraging, cuisine, cultivation and adventuring to Eagle. The event is so popular that locals as well as visitors flock to the event to become educated and informed about not only mushrooms but wild food. The four-course culinary dinner with wine pairing at The Assembly, Natural Wine Tasting at Color Coffee Roasters and the guided forays have already sold out, but there are still ways to participate and learn.

The public is invited to the Meet and Greet event with presenters at Color Coffee in Eagle Ranch from 4 to 7 p.m Friday.

On Saturday, come and hear presentations and take classes at the Capitol Theater, which has ample seating in their four viewing theaters. Tickets can be purchased at the door. A film called “Know Your Mushrooms,” by Ron Mann, will be shown at the Eagle Library between 3 and 4:30 p.m. As of press time, there was still room in the cooking class that takes place in the afternoon.

Even though the forays are sold out, all attendees at the classes can foray independently on Sunday morning and bring their mushroom or wild food to the identification table and discuss their finds with experts.

Speaking of experts, the list of expert speakers is impressive. From doctors and holistic health educators talking about the medicinal values of mushrooms to foodies giving you cooking tips, the breadth of knowledge at the festival will be spectacular.

The festival closes with mushroom and wild food celebrations with music by Hardscrabble at 7 Hermits Brewing from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday. In addition to mushrooms and wild foods, the festival will feature beer and kombucha prepared by 7 Hermits Brewing in partnership with Bonfire Brewing and High Country Kombucha.

For more information and tickets check out eaglemushroomfest.com.

Art Battle

Over 20 artists will have three hours to complete their art projects at the Alpine Arts Center’s Art Battle this Saturday in Riverwalk in Edwards.

Attention artists: roll up your sleeves and get ready to compete in the Alpine Arts Center’s third annual Art Battle this Saturday. Over 20 artists will have three hours to complete a work of art in the medium of their choice.

The Art Battle will take place between 2 and 5 p.m. and the public is invited. Stop by the Alpine Arts Center in Riverwalk in Edwards to pick up your map of where over 20 artists will be located throughout Riverwalk and tokens for voting for your favorite artist.

Wander throughout Riverwalk and watch the artists in motion as they create their works of art within this timed art challenge. Stop by the many shops and restaurants in Riverwalk and then check back in with the artists to check their progress. Pick your favorite and turn in your voting token by 5:30 p.m. at Alpine Arts Center. The people’s choice winners will be announced and artists will also be awarded with various prizes.

Live music will be heard throughout the afternoon and then 80s cover band Rewind will take the stage from 6 to 8 at the Riverwalk Backyard, a concert venue between the Riverwalk at the Eagle River. A silent auction will be held throughout the day, too, and will conclude when Rewind wraps up the concert around 8 p.m. The silent auction will contain pieces created in the competition plus additional local artwork for sale.

For more information, go to alpineartscenter.org or Alpine Arts Center’s Facebook page .

SpeakUp ReachOut Community Walk

SpeakUp ReachOut hosts its annual Butterfly Memorial Ceremony and Community Walk along with a keynote speaker from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at Freedom Park in Edwards.

Gary Bending / Unsplash

SpeakUp ReachOut will host its annual Memorial Butterfly Ceremony and Community Walk this Saturday from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. The community walk symbolizes support within the community and the butterfly launch exemplifies hope.

SpeakUp ReachOut, established in 2009, is the suicide prevention and coalition in Eagle County. The nonprofit aims to reduce the number of suicides in Eagle County and to educate the community on suicide prevention.

The event takes place at Freedom Park in Edwards. Keynote speaker, Lena Heilmann, Ph.D., M.N.M., is this year’s American Association of Suicidology’s Loss Survivor of the Year. Dr. Heilmann will share her story of loss after her sister died by suicide in 2012. Dr. Heilmann wrote the book, “Still With Us: Voices of Sibling Suicide Loss Survivors” and will communicate how she turned to a community of survivors and how that enabled her to survive her own intense feelings of grief.

Help support SpeakUp ReachOut in increasing local awareness and establish new dialogues around mental health. For more information and to register for the event, go to speakupreachout.org .

Minturn Happenings

“The Greatest Show in Minturn!” presented by PLAY Performance Group will take place at the Little Beach Amphitheater in Minturn this Sunday.

Visit this historic railroad town for a variety of events this weekend. Minturn was developed in the late 1800s as a rail road town, with the Rio Grande railroad line that went through the area and across the state of Colorado. Today it is a quaint town with shops and restaurants surrounded by scenic hiking and biking trails.

On Saturday, head to the valley’s original market, the Minturn Market, which celebrates 23 years this summer. Vendors will be selling wares like jewelry, art, gourmet foods, clothing, produce and more. Stop by for breakfast or lunch before or after a hike or bike ride. Music can be found at the Radio Free Minturn booth. The market runs between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. through Sept. 4. Learn more at minturnmarket.org .

Minturn will also be hosting its community-wide rummage sale from 8 to noon on Saturday. Stop by the Minturn Market to receive a map and then travel to different yards in the neighborhood and seek out all sorts of yard sale finds. More details can be found at minturncommunityfund.org .

On Saturday night, the Blue Starlite Drive-In in Minturn will host a fundraiser for Small Champions, whose mission is to transform and empower the lives of Eagle County youth who are challenged with a variety of cognitive and physical disabilities. The Blue Starlite Drive-In will show “Apex Survival: Maiden Voyage,” on its outdoor screen. The movie is an inspiring story about shark experts and conservationists and the migratory journey of the great white sharks. The gates will open at 7 and the movie will start at 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at bluestarlitedrivein.com and proceeds benefit Small Champions.

On Sunday treat the family to “The Greatest Show in Minturn!” presented by PLAY Performance Group. After performing at the Vail America Days and the Eagle ARTWalk’s First Friday events this summer, the valley’s premiere aerial acrobatics group is hosting a big circus show for the community. This is a human-powered performance that will delight the entire family with a variety of circus arts, live music and fanfare.

PLAY Performance Group evolved out of Peace Love Aerial Yoga in Minturn into a hub for aerial arts education and performance, providing some of the most creative and inspiring local productions happening in the valley. This form of acrobatic art has gained the attention of many throughout the valley and PLAY is currently training and offering weekly classes at Mountain Recreation Field House in Edwards. After seeing them perform, you may want to hop in a class.

The event takes place at Little Beach Park in Minturn. PLAY Performance Group will host two shows, the first one at 2 p.m. and the second one at 5 p.m. The cost is $15 and kids ages 4 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at PLAYcircus.brownpapertickets.com