Keep Calm and Scary On: 13 spooky Halloween events in the Vail Valley

Take the kids trick-or-treating in Eagle, Vail or any of the other festivities in the valley.

Special to the Daily

Halloween is less than a week away and that means there’s a whole six days to get in some extra candy eating and monster mashing. Here are 13 – yes, we picked that unlucky number on purpose – events in the Vail Valley in the upcoming week to keep the spooky vibes flowing.

Annual Scarecrow Making Party

Vail Public Library | Vail

Saturday, Oct. 26, 10-11:30 a.m.

Vaillibrary.com

Bring friends or the family out to the Vail Public Library Saturday morning to make decorations to display in the library. The library will provide materials and the Vail Valley Cares Thrify Store will provide clothes to give your scarecrows style, and you can bring your own accessories, too. Kids 5 and older can work with a parent, and teens can work independently. There will also be light refreshments and a contest to see whose hay-man is the best at this free event.

Fright at the Museum

Walking Mountains Science Center | Avon

Saturday, Oct. 26, 1-5 p.m.

Walkingmountains.com

Walking Mountains Science Center’s 7th annual Fright at the Museum invites guests out to the Avon Tang campus Saturday afternoon for educational, nature-filled and fun activities for the whole family. Soar to victory in classic fall activities like Potato Sack Racing, flex your creative muscles at the Pumpkin Caring Station and find your way throught the pop-up corn maze. Of course, it wouldn’t be Walking Mountains without sustainability, so there are stations to learn about composting, raising local farm animals and learning how local orchards make apple cider. Bonus for the adults: there will be a beer and wine tasting for a small additional fee.

‘American Horror Story’ Halloween Party

Minturn Saloon | Minturn

Saturday, Oct. 26, 7 p.m.-1 a.m.

Minturnsaloon.com | Minturncommunityfund.org

This year’s theme for the annual party is based off the ‘American Horror Story’ TV show, and guests will dance to DJ spins by Turntable Revue. The first 100 guests in the door get free Coors Lite. The $20 entry donation benefits the Minturn Community Fund.

Village Spooktacular

Beaver Creek Village | Avon

Sunday, Oct. 27, 4-8:30 p.m.

Beavercreek.com

Head out to the Beaver Creek Village for trick-or-treating, games and more at the base of the mountain. Wear your costumes, and stick around for the late show: at 7 p.m., there will be a showing of the classic Halloween movie, “Hocus Pocus.” The event is free to attend.

Pumpkin Carving Potluck

Bonfire Brewing | Eagle

Sunday, Oct. 27, 6-9 p.m.

Bonfirebrewing.com

Bring a potluck item for dinner to the taproom in Eagle and share some food while drinking beers, carving pumpkins and entering raffles to win Bonfire merch. Pair a dark, fall beer like the Tent Pole Vanilla Porter or the oatmeal-raisin flavored Spork imperial/double oatmeal stout with the scary movies Bonfire will be showing during the event, now in its 10th year.

Trick or Treat Street

Eagle Ranch Village | Eagle

Wednesday, Oct. 30, 5-7 p.m.

Townofeagle.org

This treats-for-all ages Halloween night on the town will give costumed kids the chance to trick-or-treat, and there will also be games, prizes and a photobooth. Adults can also take advantage of the DJ and restaurant specials at places like Boneyard, 7 Hermits Brewing Co. and Luigi’s Pasta House.

Pumpkins are a central theme among many of the events this season: carve, them, paint them and launch them out of catapults.

Pumpkins & Pinot

Alpine Arts Center | Edwards

Wednesday, Oct. 30, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Alpineartscenter.org

Bring your own pumpkin for Alpine Art Center’s Halloween twist on its weekly Cocktails and Canvas Wednesday night session. Paint your pumpkin with a spooky scene while sipping on a free glass of wine or beer with class admission.

Trick or Treat Trot

Vail Village | Vail

Thursday Oct. 31, 2-5 p.m.

Vailrec.com

It’s almost time for the 27th annual Trick or Treat Trot, where toddlers to preteens can trick-or-treat through the streets of Vail Village and Lionshead at participating shops and restaurants. Organizers will have a limited number of branded bags for costumed revelers, but participants are encouraged to bring their own reusable bags.

Fall Fun Night

Mountain Recreation Field House | Edwards

Thursday, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Fallfunnight.com

The one thing about Halloween night is that it always gets cold being outside after a while. And with the amount of snow that the valley got over the past week or so, that’s probably going to remain true next Thursday. Enjoy Halloween activities inside the warmth of the Mountain Rec Field House, where kids can play on bouncy houses, rush through obstacle courses and climb the rock wall – for free. There will be plenty of entertainment and sweet treats to keep the party going.

VBC Halloween Party

Vail Brewing Co. | Avon

Thursday, Oct. 31, 6:30 p.m.

Vailbrewingco.com

It doesn’t get much better than costumes, candy, beer and easily-accessible Rocky Mountain Tacos. Try the seasonal Fall Line Marzen, Gourd Range Pumpkin Ale or the herb-honey-flavored Colour of Your Energy or the sweet French toast-inspired Pour Some Syrup On Me to get into the fall spirit.

Bonfire Intergalactic Halloween Party

Bonfire Brewing | Eagle

Friday, Nov. 1, 8 p.m.-1 a.m.

Bonfirebrewing.com

This Star Wars-themed party will have Princess Leias and Luke Skywalkers “partying like it’s the year 3000,” according to the event’s Facebook page. Bonfire recommends not only wearing a costume, but putting together an out-of-this-world space-themed getup. DJ Spooky Tunes will spin at the free event.

Halloween Party feat. Mikey Thunder

Agave | Avon

Friday, Nov. 1, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Agaveavon.com

It’s a long running tradition for the Agave to host a Halloween party. This year, the restaurant-by-day, night-club-by-night establishment has invited DJ Mikey Thunder to spin tracks at night. For $10 cover, there’s surely a bewitching night awaiting, and a $300 cash prize for the person who shows up with the best costume.

SCARY-oke Karaoke and Costume Party

Loaded Joe’s | Avon

Friday, Nov. 1, 9:30 p.m.-2 a.m.

Loadedjoes.com

Loaded Joe’s weekly karaoke night on Fridays is getting a spooky upgrade for the Halloween holiday. Free entry gets guests into a costumes-highly-suggested night with a costume contest, prizes and a drink special of $2.50 Miller High Lifes.