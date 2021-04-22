Kentucky Derby celebration returns to Westin Riverfront in Avon on May 1

Get your derby hats ready

The 147th Kentucky Derby will take place Saturday, May 1.

Daily file photo

The Westin Riverfront in Avon will again be hosting a Kentucky Derby Celebration in the Lookout lobby bar on Saturday, May 1.

The Lookout will be serving a special menu of Southern favorites from 4 to 6 p.m. while multiple TVs air the live presentation of the 147th “Run for the Roses” at 4:50 p.m. The event is free and open to all, with raffle tickets given out with every signature drink purchase.

In partnership with Angel’s Envy Bourbon, Kentucky Derby cocktail specials will include mint juleps, a brown derby and Kentucky blackberry lemonade. Dine on traditional bluegrass state fare including hot chicken sliders, deviled eggs, pimento cheese dip and a Kentucky hot brown sandwich.

Kentucky Derby cocktail specials will include mint juleps at The Westin in Avon on Saturday, May 1.

Special to the Daily

For more information on The Westin Riverfront Kentucky Derby Celebration, visit http://www.riverfrontdining.com .

All capacity and social distancing guidelines set by Eagle County and the state of Colorado will be followed. Masks are required at all times except when guests are eating or drinking.