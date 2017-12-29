Kick off 2018 with Health Challenge, 6-week clinic at The Westin

AVON — The Athletic Club at The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa wants to help you kick off 2018 feeling healthy, whole and empowered with a special Health Challenge and Cleanse led by certified master nutrition therapist Christine Pierangeli and a six-week computrainer class led by XTERRA world champion Josiah Middaugh.

Using a whole-foods based nutrition plan, Pierangeli will teach how to fuel strong workouts and detoxify your body while supporting healthy, sustainable weight loss. The four-week Health Challenge & Cleanse begins on Monday, Jan. 8, and features:

Informational kickoff meeting: Thursday, Jan. 4, at 5:15 p.m.

Mid-challenge "Move It" Group Fitness Class: Monday, Jan. 22, at 5:30 p.m.

Finale Edible Education Seminar: Tuesday, Feb. 6, at 5:15 p.m.

Participants can also enjoy:

Elimination cleanse — learn to cut out sugar, gluten, caffeine, alcohol and animal products.

Before and after biometric screening at Howard Head Sports Medicine.

Twenty-eight days of motivational emails from Pierangeli with health tips and recipes.

30-minute personal training voucher.

Four class reformer or computrainer punch card.

Four class yoga/movement punch card (applicable for non-member participants).

Facebook accountability group for support and Q-and-A.

The cost is $175 for the public or $140 for Athletic Club members.

Train with a world champ

The Westin Riverfront is also offering a six-week Computrainer Class with XTERRA world champion Josiah Middaugh starting on Jan. 9.

With a theme of muscular endurance, pedaling skills and strength, this clinic will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays at noon through Feb. 15. Each week will feature:

A coached ride with Middaugh every Tuesday and Thursday.

One prescribed weekly "homework" ride with detailed coaching notes.

Two prescribed cycling-specific strength training sessions per week.

The workshop is open to cyclists of all levels looking to increase cycling fitness and performance. The price is $350 for the public and $250 for Athletic Club members.

Pre-registration is required for both workshops. To secure your spot, call 970-790-2051.

The Athletic Club at The Westin offers more than 60 group exercise classes weekly, including computrainer, master swim, Pilates barre, peloton, vinyasa flow, group reformer, trx and aerial yoga. For more information, visit http://www.athleticclubwestin.com.