Kick off the holiday season at Eagle’s Christmas on Broadway

The holiday season is a time that's ripe with traditions, and for nearly three decades, the Eagle community has ushered in December with its Christmas on Broadway celebration.

The 2017 event is planned for Saturday, Dec. 2, in downtown Eagle.

A nighttime lighted parade is the centerpiece of the celebration and participants will march down Broadway at 5:30 p.m. The parade starts at Second Street and concludes at Town Park, where kids can visit Santa's workshop set up at the Fifth Street ECO bus shelter.

Candy will not be thrown along the parade route, but beginning at 5 p.m. kids can stop by the Peppermint Station set up at the corner of Third Street and Broadway to get a free bag of sweets.

Following the parade, a bonfire and live music is planned at Eagle Town Park and downtown businesses will be open for special shopping hours.

Wassailfest

As a prelude to Christmas on Broadway, the third annual Wassailfest sponsored by Circle-A Auto Repair begins Thursday, Nov. 30, and runs through Saturday, Dec. 2

Businesses located throughout Eagle will offer different wassail recipes and community members are urged to stop by and taste the various beverages. Additionally, wassail tasters will receive 12 Sips of Wassail cards and when they sip at the various locations, the businesses will validate the cards. Once participants have a full card, they can drop by Circle-A Auto Repair to receive a hand-made Christmas ornament. Cards can also be turned in at the Christmas on Broadway parade line-up, between 4 and 5:30 p.m., to claim a their prize.

When they test the wassail recipes, participants are asked to vote for their favorite variety. The winning business is awarded the Eagle Wassailfest Traveling Trophy.

To learn more about Christmas on Broadway or Eagle Wassailfest or to download a parade form, visit http://www.eaglechamber.com.