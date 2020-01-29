Kids’ writing contest ‘Ungoverned Children’ returns for 8th year at the Bookworm

The winners and runners up of each age group will be published together in the 8th edition of “Ungoverned Children.”

Jackie Cooper | Special to the Daily

if you go ... What: 8th annual Children’s Writing Contest Launch Where: The Bookworm of Edwards When: Jan. 31 at 6 p.m. Cost: Tickets $5, includes snacks More information: Visit bookwormofedwards.com or call 970-926-7323.

Children and young adults have a unique ability to find beauty and magic in the ordinary, which means they’re often good at inventing tales of wonder and exploration. Such stories will soon fill the pages of another edition of “Ungoverned Children.”

The Bookworm of Edwards will launch its 8th annual Ungoverned Children Writing Contest this Friday. Novelist Melanie Crowder, author of “The Lighthouse Between The Worlds” and other titles, will host this year’s launch – a creative writing event for kids with prompts and brainstorming to inspire their stories.

Although Crowder had not heard of the Bookworm’s annual writing contest until this year, she relishes the opportunity to work with children to nurture their creative talent.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of this year’s kickoff event,” Crowder said. “Writers often work in isolation, so it’s incredibly rewarding to connect with readers, especially for those of us who write with young readers in mind.”

The launch gives kids time for creative writing and brainstorming, which sparks their imaginations. Most kids do not have a story idea when they sign up for the contest, but the launch often leads to a flurry of ideas for their eventual submission and gives them tools to write more stories in the future.

“I find that the inspiration at these events goes both ways,” Crowder said. “Attendees are excited to meet someone who does this thing they love for a living, and authors are awed by the unbounded imaginations of young creatives.”

Professional authors and educators judge the short story submissions. Among the judges for this year’s contest are middle grade authors Melissa Savage, author of “Lemons” and “Nessie Quest,” and Lindsay Lackey, author of “All The Impossible Things.”

Nicole Magistro, owner of The Bookworm, has been involved in the contest from its inception. She has seen its growth and the transformation it has on kids who enter and become published authors.

“The children’s writing contest and the publication of students’ stories into a book is the thing I’m most proud of,” she said. “We’re expecting more than 100 entries, and the excitement is already contagious.”

The winners and runners up of each age group will be published together in the 8th edition of “Ungoverned Children.” Makena Burner, Events Manager at The Bookworm, has been responsible for assembling the publication for the last three years.

“It is amazing to see the kids light up when they find their name in the table of contents,” Burner said. “It is tangible recognition of their accomplishments and a very fulfilling thing to be a part of, both for them and for us.”

The contest is open to Eagle County students in grades 3-12. The contest will be open for submissions from Jan. 31 until March 19 at 5 p.m. An awards ceremony and book launch will be held on May 1.