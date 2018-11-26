Kids Zone to offer premium Birds of Prey viewing for young ones

Xfinity Birds of Prey has proven to be a high-intensity and adrenalin-pumping event for viewers as professional skiers from around the world whiz down Beaver Creek.

But what about the kiddos that can't see over the fences?

This year, the event will feature the YouthPower365 Kids Zone for viewing the Birds of Prey races.

Kids from ages 5 to 12 will be welcomed to the premium viewing area, and they can be signed up at http://www.bcworldcup.com/kids-zone.

30 children will be allowed in the Kids Zone for 30-minute increments, and specific timeslots can be requested upon registration. Space is limited and late arrivals could result in losing a spot.

YouthPower365's mission is to provide year-round extended learning that inspires, educates and empowers the youth and families of Eagle County from cradle to career-readiness.