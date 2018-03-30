Killah Priest: Easter show with Gza in Avon to be a treat for Wu-Tang fans

AVON — It's not every year you get to see an artist by the name of Killah Priest on Easter Sunday.

While those enjoying religious celebrations will seek out the local churches on Sunday, April 1, the secular crowd is invited to Agave in Avon at 9 p.m. where Killah Priest and the Genius/Gza, known for their work with the Wu Tang Clan, will take to the stage.

"It's going to turn into a lyrical phenomenon, it's going to be exciting for the fans and for us too, sharing the stage together," Killah Priest told the Vail Daily.

While Killah Priest made his debut on the Gravediggaz debut album in 1994, many fans didn't become familiar with him until the release of his first solo song, "Basic Instructions Before Leaving Earth (B.I.B.L.E.)." That song appeared on the Genius/Gza's first album, the platinum-selling "Liquid Swords," released in 1995.

"A lot of people don't know I was Gza's artist on his label," Killah Priest told the Vail Daily. "That's how we started … we've always traded ideas and verses over the phone or in person, he's a real emcee, he's my brother and he's an artist that I always looked up to."

For fans planning on attending the show, Killah Priest recommended they pick up some of his later work, albums "The Psychic World Of Walter Reed" and "Planet of the Gods," on iTunes or Amazon Music.

The albums have been well received by critics, with the spiritual underpinnings of the lyrics provoking listeners to question what they were taught to believe. On the track "The Winged People," the outspokenly secular Killah Priest begins the track by asking listeners:

"Do you really know? Or were you taught what you know? Do you believe or do you know? Is your faith blind? Or is it bright as the Sun?"

Killah Priest said in all his work, he's trying to think outside the box.

"I'm always trying to think of new schemes, and I've been doing it for so long it just flows," he said.

Killah Priest said he identifies with the ski bums in Avon who sought out a different lifestyle from, "corrupted 9-to-5 puppets," to quote his song "High Explosives."

"I'm all about the outdoor life," he said. "Skiing, outdoor sports, I love it all … I wish somebody would have took me to a ski resort back in the day."

At this point in his career, shows like the Agave Easter Sunday concert are, for Killah Priest, motivated by nothing more than a love for hip-hop.

"I don't care where hip-hop is, I don't care if you're an Eskimo, we're coming out to you," he said.

Killah Priest and the Gza will also make an appearance at the Rocky Road marijuana dispensary in Eagle-Vail on Sunday, where Killah Priest will tout his new product, Rosetta Stone moon rock kief. The meet and greet will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.