King’s Singers bring harmonious spirit of new album ‘Finding Harmony’ to the Vilar Performing Arts Center

The King's Singers said they've wanted to make a record about music history for years.

Special to the Daily

King’s Singers release the new album “Finding Harmony,”as part of a new campaign to harness the positive power of music to bring people together and effect social change. Catch that ethos on full display at the Vilar Performing Arts Center on Sunday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.

Released on Jan. 31, 2020, “Finding Harmony” explores the development of Western harmony over the last 800 years, celebrating music that has united different people all over the world, particularly in the face of oppression. Each selection comes from a range of communities, countries and genres to celebrate music from throughout history.

The albumincludes arrangements by a number of leading composers, including young British composers Rebecca Dale and Toby Young, Mexican composer Jorge Cózatl, South African composer Neo Muyanga, world-famous Scottish composer Sir James MacMillan, British singer and director Richard Wilberforce and Stacey V. Gibbs, one of America’s foremost arrangers of spirituals.

Jonathan Howard, bass in the King’s Singers, said: “We’ve wanted to make ‘Finding Harmony’ for a very long time. For years, we’ve noticed how music brings people together in an amazing way.”

The King’s Singers have released over 30 albums and DVDs with Signum Classics, includingtheir 50th anniversary 60-track album GOLD which was nominated for a Grammy Award in 2019.

Purchase tickets to The King’s Singers at the Vilar Performing Arts Center by calling 970-845-9497 or visiting vilarpac.org.

If you go …

What: The King’s Singers

When: Sunday, Feb. 23, 7 p.m.

Where: The Vilar Performing Arts Center, Beaver Creek

Cost: Starting at $48 for adults, $10 for students, Pay Your Age for 18-30 year olds available

More information: Visit vilarpac.org or call 970-845-8497.