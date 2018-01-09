‘Kinky Boots’ struts into Vilar Performing Arts Center on Jan. 16-17

BEAVER CREEK — "Kinky Boots," the smash-hit musical that brings together four-time Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein (Book) and Grammy Award-winning rock icon Cyndi Lauper (Tony Award-winner for Best Score), will take the stage at the Vilar Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, Jan. 16, and Wednesday, Jan. 17, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $88 and $108 and are available now at the Vilar Performing Arts Center box office, by calling 970-845-8497 or visiting http://www.vilarpac.org. The Vilar Center is located under the ice rink in Beaver Creek Village and offers free parking with proof of ticket.

'Hottest musical on Broadway'

The winner of six 2013 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, "Kinky Boots" features a Tony Award-winning score by Lauper, a book by Tony Award-winner Fierstein and direction and choreography by Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell.

"Kinky Boots" tells the uplifting and heartwarming tale of Charlie Price, a young man reluctantly taking over his family's struggling shoe factory and looking for a fresh idea. Charlie meets and finds inspiration in Lola, and together they discover that it takes a good friend to make a great pair.

"Kinky Boots" has won every major Best Musical Award and is represented around the world with the Tony Award-winning Broadway company now in its fifth year. Previous productions include a past U.S. national tour that played more than 80 cities.

Inspired by true events, "Kinky Boots" takes you from a gentlemen's shoe factory in Northampton to the glamorous catwalks of Milan. Charlie Price is struggling to

live up to his father's expectations and continue the family business of Price & Son. With the factory's future hanging in the balance, help arrives in the unlikely but spectacular form of Lola, a fabulous performer in need of some sturdy new stilettos.

The New York Times called it "The hottest musical on Broadway" and The Washington Post raved that "Kinky Boots" is "sweetly, vivaciously, irresistibly good!"