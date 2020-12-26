Krimson Klover achieves worldwide growth despite COVID-19

Krimson Klover’s seamless base layers are designed by Colorado artists and blend technology and high performance with luxurious knits. (Krimson Klover

If you had told Rhonda Swenson last March that her company would be increasing sales and distribution worldwide, she would not have believed you.

“We had just been to two tradeshows, the Outdoor Retailer show in the states and the international trade show in Europe, had grown our business by 25% and then COVID-19 hit. It was an ‘oh-blank’ moment!” said Swenson, a Vail resident and founder, CEO and creative director of Krimson Klover, a clothing brand designed for women, by women, based in Boulder, CO.

The news about the coronavirus and uncertainty that surrounded it sprung the Kirmson Klover team into action. Swenson immediately got on the phone with her biggest dealers, knowing that everyone was going to try to cut back their orders and that the future was uncertain for all.

“Christy Sports, Vail Resorts’ retail shops, Title 9 and others all cut their orders back 30% and that enabled us to go back to our factories and cut our orders back 30%” Swenson said.

Then Krimson Klover called its factories, which are located in Portugal, Romania, Viet Nam, Indonesia and China.

“We work with really small, family-owned factories, not the big conglomerates, and our factories got behind us,” Swenson said. “They must have amazing relationships with their material suppliers because they were able to get us out of all of our raw material so we have no debt and neither do our factories, which was amazing,” Swenson said.

Krimson Klover founder, CEO and creative director poses with her dog, River, who is featured often in photo shoots.

Despite the impact of COVID-19 on the clothing manufacturing and retail sector, the brand has achieved new growth targets by expanding to over 50 accounts across Europe and the Southeast Pacific in the first season. The 2020-21 collection can now be found in more than 10 countries worldwide, including Austria, Germany, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Italy, France, Spain, Russia, Czech Republic, Japan and Canada.

“To build our brand, we needed to build it on a world stage. So, I wanted to go into Europe because it just makes us more relevant in the ski world. Sking is such a heritage sport there,” Swenson said. “I actually think Krimson Klover will be bigger in Europe than in the U.S., it’s really taking off. They love what we’re doing,” Swenson said.

A fan of Krimson Klover wears the Peace, Love, Ski base layer in Switzerland in an Instagram post.

Andreas Nägele, of Arnold Sports, Germany and is in charge of international sales for Krimson Klover. He explains why the brand translates so well overseas.

“When we first met with Krimson Klover, we knew the timing for retro graphics and bold color were ideal for Europe. As a signature mark, the designs and base layer weights are unique for our resort clients and they relish the energy that Krimson Klover brings to the market. Our buyers appreciate that these are products for women, inspired by women, no ‘shrink it and pink it” as they say,” Nägele said.

Krimson Klover's vintage-inspired base layers have been very popular in European ski markets.

Since its launch in 2010, Krimson Klover has established itself as a leader in Alpine sport style. The brand has spent the last decade building a best-in-class reputation throughout North America with more than 500 retail accounts and growing. For more information, follow Krimson Klover on their Instragram and Facebook accounts and visit krimsonklover.com.