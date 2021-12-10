Kris Kringle Market features over 40 local vendors

The Kris Kringle Market features one-of-a-kind homegoods, cozy textiles, pet accessories, hand-made ornaments and more.

Kris Kringle Market/Courtesy Photo

If you are on the hunt for unique and locally-produced holiday gifts for your loved ones, head over to the Kris Kringle Market taking place in Vail Village this weekend.

The outdoor marketplace features over 40 vendors that will be lining the streets of Vail from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday.

The Kris Kringle Market is put on by the same company that runs the Vail Farmers’ Market and Taste of Vail, and includes many of the popular vendors that are found at those events during the summer months.

Angela Mueller is the director of the Kris Kringle Market, and said that the focus – as with all of her markets – is selling artisanal products that are made in Colorado.

“My goal, for anything I do, is to really bring those locally-sourced, locally-owned, hand-made items to Vail,” Mueller said.

Artisans from all across the state will be selling a wide variety of goods, many of which can only be found here in Colorado and reflect the unique spirit and attributes of our local environment.

Shop for unique hand-made gifts that are made in Vail, such as these detailed prints of local landscapes from local artist Agostina Zampieri.

Art by Agostina/Courtesy Photo

Strolling through the dozens of vendors, shoppers will find artwork, such as Agostina Zampieri’s detailed prints of local landscapes and scenery, organic bath and body products from vendors like Vail Valley skincare brand Gabrielle Designs and Balcony Botanicals out of North Fork Valley, and Colorado apparel brands such as graphic t-shirts from Vela Apparel and 70’s-inspired snow apparel from Hoohah designs.

There are also one-of-a-kind homegoods from vendors like Root Down Organic Furniture, cozy textiles from Frisco-based Ten Mile Blankets, pet accessories from Native Instinct Co. and hand-made ornaments from Vail woodcutter Mountain Gypsea, among many others.

“We have everything from take-home food to enjoy this holiday season, to funky outdoor clothing, to Christmas ornaments to pottery to wooden charcuterie boards and everything in between,” Mueller said.

No matter who you are shopping for or what your price range is, the Kris Kringle Market provides an abundance of opportunities to find a perfect gift that is distinctly reflective of Colorado.

Boulder-based food company Green Belly Foods selling its signature flavors at a snow-covered booth.

Kris Kringle Market/Courtesy Photo

The creators of these local brands will be selling their products in-person at the market, which gives shoppers the opportunity to learn the story and the care that goes into the items they are purchasing.

“Hand-made has taken on a different entity at this point,” Mueller said. “It’s a gift. It’s something you’ll never find somewhere else, which I love.”

The Kris Kringle Market is designed to mimic a true “European-style” holiday outdoor marketplace. Warm and authentic German Glühwein will be served at the market, as well as sweet roasted nuts to munch on while walking through the streets of Vail.

Mueller said she has been to a number of holiday markets in Europe, and that she tries to bring as much of that atmosphere to Colorado as she can.

Booths are decorated with lights and garlands to heighten the holiday market atmosphere.

Kris Kringle Market/Courtesy Photo

“We don’t have the huts, but we have garlands throughout, we have lights throughout, we have trees decorated, we truly envelop the space,” Mueller said. “Having the Glühwein, and the hand-made artisans – that is a true, iconic European market.”

There will also be fresh food vendors selling sweet and savory treats that can be enjoyed while shopping throughout the day.

For a complete list of vendors, visit reneventproductions.com.