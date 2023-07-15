‘La bohème’ coming to Bravo! Vail next summer

"La bohème" will include The Philadelphia Orchestra, a full chorus and an all-star cast of singers with costumes and set design.

Bravo! Vail Music Festival/Courtesy photo

The Bravo! Vail Music Festival announced the return of opera to its 37th Festival, presenting Puccini’s “La bohème” with The Philadelphia Orchestra led by music and artistic director Yannick Nézet-Séguin on July 10 and 12, 2024, at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail.

The theatrically inspired production of the opera will include The Philadelphia Orchestra, a full chorus and an all-star cast of singers with costumes and set design. Presenting the orchestra onstage instead of in an opera pit, these performances will bring the full power and intricacies of Puccini’s score front and center to Bravo! Vail audiences.

“When we presented our first opera, ‘Tosca,’ with Yannick and The Philadelphia Orchestra in 2019, the experience was so magical and impactful that we knew immediately opera belonged at Bravo! Vail,” said Bravo! Vail artistic director Anne-Marie McDermott. “I could not be more excited that we are finally seeing its return — this time the beloved classic ‘La bohème.'”

Instead of being in an opera pit, The Philadelphia Orchestra will be on stage during the performance of “La bohème,” which is scheduled for July 10 and 12, 2024. Bravo! Vail Music Festival/Courtesy photo

Set in 1830s Paris, the story of “La bohème” follows a group of impoverished artists and the tragic love that transpires between Mimì and Rodolfo. Since its 1896 premiere, “La bohème” has become one of the most recognized and frequently performed operas in the world, inspiring other works of art including the popular musical “Rent.”

Further details on the “La bohème” cast will be announced at a later date. Tickets will be available to donors in December 2023 and to the general public beginning in late January 2024. The 37th season of Bravo! Vail Music Festival will take place from June 20-Aug. 1, 2024.