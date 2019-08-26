La Tour’s third wine dinner of the summer showcases hidden European gems

These are the five wines guests will try at the Hidden Gems dinner.

Special to the Daily

Are you in a wine rut? Do you just love trying new vino?

La Tour’s third annual “Hidden Gems” wine dinner is next week Thursday, Aug. 29 The event will start at the Vail Village restaurant promptly at 7 p.m. This iteration of the monthly wine dinners has traditionally been the busiest of the year, so reservations are required.

Sommelier Kai Guerin will be featuring five rare or unusual wines, each paired with its own course. All from Europe, Romarantin, Teraldego, and Monastrell are just a few of the grape varieties to be featured.

This dinner also marks the return of Chef Paul Ferzacca as the mastermind behind this event’s menu. For the past two years, event menus have been crafted by Chef Sammy Shipman. Dishes for the event were created to pair perfectly with the pours, taking both flavor profile and the wine’s regionality into account.

In preparation for the event, Chef Ferzacca researched the local cuisine of each of the wine’s regions, and crafted dishes typically served in each respective area. Guests will dine on porcini-stuffed quail and braised duck leg with smoked red pepper among other menu items.

The Hidden Gems dinner is the third out of a four-month long summer wine dinner series. The dinners are held on the last Thursday of every summer month, and Sept. 26 will be the final wine dinner. This last date will celebrate the pinot grape. Four different pinot wines will be served alongside French and southern fusion cuisine.

The cost for Hidden Gems is $99 for five courses of food, and five pours of wine. Reservations are required, so call the restaurant at (970) 476-4403 to book. Make sure to mention that you are attending the wine dinner when making your reservation.