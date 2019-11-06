Landscape Logic: Be a good neighbor by maintaining your snowy winter landscape

According to some predictions, Colorado could see a colder, snowier winter this season than we’ve seen previously. Trick or treaters had to abandon their routes this Halloween due to frigid temperatures, and many spent the last half of October shoveling off cars in the morning. It was an early reminder to have a plan in place to keep your sidewalks and driveways safe. Here are some basic principles to follow:

Shovel your sidewalk after it snows. It’s the right thing to do, and in many places, it’s the law. Check with your municipality to be sure you are maintaining your walkways in a safe and timely manner.

Don’t shovel or plow snow into roadways. It can prevent vehicles from being able to park, and it might undo the work done by snowplows. Clear roadways are important not only for commuters but for emergency vehicles.

If it looks like precipitation on sidewalks could freeze and cause a hazard, consider icemelt to prevent slips and falls. Using a salt-free or pet-friendly product is good for neighborhood dogs, wildlife and the health of grass and other plants near your walk.

If shoveling snow isn’t your thing, contract with a professional to help keep your property safe for yourself and your community.