Landscape Logic: Billy Joel says ‘we didn’t start the fire,’ but you should light one in your backyard this fall

Bringing light and heat to your outdoors space will make it more inviting this fall.

Special to the Daily

Here in Colorado, we are lucky to enjoy outdoor living even when there’s a chill in the air. The key to extending outdoor enjoyment beyond the summer is to harness the elements of fire and light.

We didn’t start the fire

A cozy fire feature brings people together, prolongs a good conversation and adds ambiance to your outdoor living space. For young people, it can mean one more campfire and round of s’mores to enjoy. Stay warm on a chilly fall afternoon with a fire pit on your patio.

An old-fashioned fire pit is a good way to try out the best places for a fire feature and whether you want a more permanent fixture. Or you can create a permanent feature encircled in stone or concrete. Going all out to build a standing fireplace complete with a hearth and chimney is another option.

Whatever way you make it happen, taking the chill off makes the patios livable long into the fall and on warm winter days.

We didn’t light it but we tried to fight it

The sun is setting earlier, and it will soon be time to turn the clocks back. That darkness can chase you and your guests indoors. Lighting up pathways and outdoor living areas keeps the outdoors inviting. It also increases the safety factor around your home. Consider LED lighting, which is easy to install, uses minimal power and is low maintenance since bulb replacements are few and far between.

Making your space both warm and adequately lit keeps it inviting. Both are easy fall upgrades to tackle in the off-season.