Landscape Logic: Here’s how to make your yard safe for dogs

Certain plants can be harmful to dogs.

National Dog Day is Monday, Aug. 26, a perfect time to celebrate our four-legged friends. If you’ve got a canine family member, keep them in mind when maintaining your landscape.

Avoid potentially dangerous plants

Many dogs dig up or chew bulbs and plants. If your dog is a curious type who likes to dig or taste what’s growing, keep dangerous plants in an area that pups can’t access or avoid them altogether. Some plants that could make your dog sick include spring flowering bulbs like daffodils or tubers like dahlias and irises; fruits like grapes, peach stones, and apple seeds; and chrysanthemums, clematis, and horse chestnut tree.

ASPCA offers a list on their web site of plants that are potentially toxic to dogs. A landscape professional can also help you choose the right plants to keep your yard beautiful and your dog safe.

Protect the paws

Sharp steel edging often used to separate lawns from flower and shrub beds can harm paws: so can rough granite used to cover beds. Opt for edging with a rounded edge, poured concrete, brick pavers or concrete blocks. If you can’t use wood mulch because your furry friend chews it or kicks it around the yard, try smooth river rock or cobble.

Provide shade

When the sun is shining, dogs need a place to escape the heat. If you don’t have mature trees to offer shade, be sure your pet has access to a covered porch, patio or other shade structure so they can cool off when they aren’t sunning themselves.

Make water available

Make sure that your dog has access to fresh, clean water when they are outside playing or even just lying in the sun. If you have a water feature, make sure the products used to keep it clean are safe for pets.