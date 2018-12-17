Landscape Logic: Indoor gardening

The gardening season is long gone, and with it, the aromas and flavors of seasonal herbs such as basil and rosemary. Still, we can enjoy their fresh flavors over the winter months by growing them indoors.

Herbs also make practical holiday gifts for gardeners and anyone who likes to cook with the freshest ingredients. You can order pre-made herb gardens online, but you'll miss the fun of a quick DIY project.

All you need to get started are a container with good drainage, a saucer or dish to catch excess water after watering and potting soil. If the container is less than attractive, camouflage it by putting it inside a basket. If you place more than one container in a basket, neaten the top by placing moss over all the plants.

Tip: Most garden centers stock a variety of herbs that are easily grown indoors and many provide a potting bench and soil where you can pot plants you purchase.

A trip to the garden center will also give you some horticultural therapy while it spares you from the hustle of the mall and saves your eyes from the strain of online shopping. The earthy smells in the garden center and fresh air produced by all the plants are good for body, too, and a nice holiday gift to self.

Becky Garber is director of the Associated Landscape Contractors of Colorado, of which Neils Lunceford is a member. Neils Lunceford Inc. can be reached at 970-468-0340 and at https://www.neilslunceford.com.