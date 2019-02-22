Landscape Logic: Tune up your tool shed

In just a few weeks, we'll be springing our clocks ahead. Before you know it, it will be time to get your landscape in order.

Here are a few steps you can take so that your tools and equipment are ready to go when the warm weather returns:

Clean. Dust off the tools or remove caked soil left from last season.

Remove the rust. Use steel wool to get rid of the rust and corrosion that may have built up on your shovel or other tools. Apply a lubricating oil or a penetrating oil like WD-40 to keep the rust from coming back.

Sharpen. Pruners, snips and mower blades should be sharpened.

Fix those handles. Are the bolts that hold your handles in place tight? Is the wood smooth, or are there nicks that could splinter? Sand and finish the wood or replace the handle altogether.

Take an inventory. Note which tools need to be replaced, order replacement parts or decide which new tools you might want to order for the growing season.

Service the lawnmower. If you didn't last fall, make sure old gas and oil are drained and replaced with fresh fuel and oil. Need help? Contact your local repair shop now to schedule maintenance before that first warm weekend when the whole town is looking for service.

Make a plan for this year. Make sure all of your tools are altogether, with each tool in its place. Commit to cleaning your tools after each use and putting them back in their spot. It will prolong their useful life and make your outdoor errands more efficient.

Cherie Courtade is communication director of the Associated Landscape Contractors of Colorado, of which, Neils Lunceford is a member. Neils Lunceford Inc. can be reached at 970-468-0340 and at http://www.neilslunceford.com.