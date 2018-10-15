Landscape painting workshop to be held at Mio Studio in Avon

On Thursday, Oct. 18 from 5 to 8:30 p.m., Mio Studio in Avon will be putting on a Landscape Painting Workshop to teach those that want to learn how to manage paint, design a painting and formulate a pleasing composition when painting landscapes.

All mediums are welcome and the areas of study will be design, composition, values, color, brush stroke, drawing ad more.

The workshop, for beginner and intermediate painters 18 and up, will cost $45 per person and will take place at Mio Studio in Avon.