Larkspur staff in Vail join #ChefsForPuertoRico movement

Members of the Larkspur Events & Dining team traveled to Puerto Rico in May in a joint effort with World Central Kitchen to help people affected by Hurricane Maria.

"We decided to participate because we felt it is our duty to help our fellow Americans in need," said Thomas Salamunovich, owner of Larkspur in Vail. "We feel so fortunate with our seasonality that many of our team members can go and work alongside other hospitality members to provide for those during this catastrophe."

Together with members of the World Central Kitchen, Larkspur staff assisted in prepping and serving meals to feed people facing dire situations.

World Central Kitchen uses the expertise of its chef network to create smart solutions to hunger and poverty. Its #ChefsForPuertoRico program has helped serve more than 3.5 million meals to those impacted by Hurricane Maria by activating more than 26 emergency kitchens.

For more information and to donate, visit http://www.worldcentralkitchen.org.

In September of 2017, Category 5 Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico with wind speeds maxing out at 175 mph. The hurricane is regarded as one of the worst natural disasters on record in the Caribbean and one of the 10 most intense Atlantic hurricanes on record.