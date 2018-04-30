Larkspur team helping Hurricane Maria recovery in Puerto Rico

Members of the Larkspur Events & Dining team are traveling to Puerto Rico later in May in a joint effort with World Central Kitchen to help people affected by Hurricane Maria.

Founded by Jose Andres, World Central Kitchen uses the expertise of its chef network to create smart solutions to hunger and poverty.

"We decided to participate because we felt it is our duty to help our fellow Americans in need," said Thomas Salamunovich, culinary director of Larkspur in Vail. "We feel so fortunate with our seasonality that many of our team members can go and work alongside other hospitality members to provide for those during this catastrophe."

Varied members of the Larkspur staff will travel to San Juan and Cabo Rojo in Puerto Rico from May 7-11. Together with members of World Central Kitchen, they will assist in prepping and serving meals to feed people facing dire situations.

World Central Kitchen's #ChefsForPuertoRico program has helped serve more than 3.5 million meals to those impacted by Hurricane Maria by activating 26 emrgency kitchens.

For more information and to donate, visit http://www.worldcentralkitchen.org.

Recommended Stories For You

Hurricane Maria

In September of 2017, Category 5 Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico with wind speeds maxing out at 175 mph.

The hurricane is regarded as one of the worst natural disaster on record in the Caribbean and one of the 10 most intense Atlantic hurricanes on record.

Twelve people died from Hurricane Maria, and the 3.4 million people on the small island of Puerto Rico were left in a desperate humanitarian crisis.