Launch the holiday season at Eagle’s Christmas on Broadway

EAGLE — The holiday season hits downtown Eagle this Saturday, Dec. 1, with the traditional Christmas on Broadway celebration.

The festivities will actually begin a couple of days earlier when 35 local businesses participate in the Eagle Chamber's Wassailfest presented by Circle-A Auto Repair. Wassail connoisseurs are invited to drop by any of the participating business to take a sip of various hot mulled cider concoctions beginning Thursday, Nov. 29. Anyone who tastes at least a dozen types of Wassail can fill in a 12 Sips of Wassail card, available at all participating businesses, and then turn it in at Circle-A Auto Repair by 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 30. The first 100 people to turn in completed cards will receive a special hand-made ornament. To decorate the ornaments, participants are invited to take them to Dewey Dabbles in Eagle.

Completed Wassailfest cards can also be turned in from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at the Christmas on Broadway parade central location at the corner of Third Street and Broadway. All participating businesses are listed on the Wassailfest cards. The list is also available at the http://www.eaglechamber.co.

All completed Wassailfest cards will be entered into a during to win a Yeti Hopper Flip 12 Color Bank, presented by Will Comerford State Farm Insurance Agency.

Nighttime parade

As always, the night-time parade down Broadway is the centerpiece of Eagle's holiday celebration.

Before, during and after the parade, the Eagle Community United Methodist Women will be selling their famed chicken noodle soup from a stand set up in front of Batson's Corner Store.

Local kids are welcome to drop by the Peppermint Station at the corner of Third and Broadway from 5 to 5:30 p.m. to pick up a bag of candy, compliments of Berkhshire Hathaway Eagle Ranch. Because of safety concerns, no candy will be distributed during the parade.

The parade will march down Broadway, starting at Second Street and ending at Fifth Street. Line-up begins at 4:45 p.m. and the parade begins at 5:30 p.m.

For additional information or parade registration, contact info@eaglechamber.co

Gather at Town Park

Following the parade, spectators are invited to visit Eagle Town Park where a live nativity scene will be set up. Alpine Bank is sponsoring a visit from Santa, who will be available to hear local kids' requests.

The band Whiskey Stomp is scheduled to play from 6 to 8 p.m. and there will be a bonfire burning at the park. Depending on weather conditions, Eagle's outdoor skating rink will be open.

There will be no vendor booths at the park, but participants are welcome to bring their own libations.

The platinum sponsors for Christmas on Broadway are Batson's Corner Store and Umbrella Roofing.

For more information, visit http://www.eagleoutside.com.