‘Law & Order’ creator Dick Wolf takes on Colorado’s Christopher Watts murder case with Oxygen show

Dick Wolf has won two Emmys and is most known for creating the "Law & Order" franchise.

Special to the Daily

The third season of Dick Wolf’s “Criminal Confessions” will kick off with a visit to Colorado’s Front Range.

That’s according to the Oxygen network, which is touting its Dec. 7 season premiere as the first time that lead investigators at the Colorado Bureau of Investigation have spoken publicly about the case of convicted murderer Christopher Watts.

In fact, Denver Post reporter Elise Schmeltzer talked to three CBI investigators — including the agent that secured the confession — for a story that ran in August.

As The Denver Post has reported, a steady stream of documentaries and television shows have continued to examine the 2018 murders that rocked the small town of Frederick, about 30 miles north of Denver. Chris Watts was convicted after confessing to the murder of Shanann Watts and her two young daughters.

Read the full story at The Denver Post.