Leadville Block Party welcomes live music back to downtown

LEADVILLE, Colo. (Aug. 3, 2021) — Venezuelan bassist Gonzalo Teppa, a two-time Latin Grammy Nominee for “Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album” and “Best Latin Jazz Album,” will perform on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, for the Leadville Block Party (PbBP). This women-led event will welcome live music back to the streets of downtown Leadville, Colo.

Part of 7th Street near its intersection with Harrison Avenue near The Manhattan Bar will be closed for the party, which runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Barbecue and drinks, including alcohol, will be available for purchase, and open containers will be allowed.

Schedule

Teppa and his award-winning band will take the stage from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. They will perform songs from recent albums “Away From Home” and “New Way of Freedom.”

Karen Lauffer of Tree-O, which normally performs original “Campfire Classical” melodies while perched in the trees, will shred her electric violin from noon to 2 p.m. Local guest multi-instrumentalist Ike Spivak will join her on beats.

The Little Li-burro, a new little free library shaped like a burro and hosted by Leadville Main Street, will be unveiled at 10 a.m. in Zaitz Park, on Harrison Avenue between 7th and 6th Streets.

Local Women Lead Party

The block party is led entirely by local women who are business owners and community leaders, in a city historically known for take-charge women like the “Unsinkable” Molly Brown and the industrious Augusta Tabor.

“Leadville is unusual in the number of women it has in leadership positions, and now local women have come together to host this special event after a challenging year,” said co-organizer Lisa McGuinness of The Manhattan Bar. “We are excited to bring community members and visitors together in this open-to-the-public outdoor event, one of the first since spring of 2020.”

The following women are helping to throw the party:

Marla Akridge, Leadville/Lake County Economic Development Corporation

Nancy Bailey, Leadville Main Street

Sarah Dae, Diane Kiss, and Lori Tye, City of Leadville

Kelly Erbstoesser, The Manhattan Bar

Felicia Federico, Leadville/Lake County Panthers Cheerleading Squad

Teresa Gaskill and Kaitlyn Ham, Polly’s Kitchen

Lisa McGuinness, The Manhattan Bar

Emily Olsen, Cloud City Conservation Center

Kira Spivak, Leadvillain Music

Christine Street, Treeline Kitchen

Learn more by visiting: bit.ly/PbBlockParty.