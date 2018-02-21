Leadville Ski Joring hits the streets March 2-4

LEADVILLE — Cowboys, cowgirls and skiers will convene in historic Leadville the weekend of March 2-4 for the 70th annual Leadville Ski Joring competition.
Horse-and-rider teams pulling skiers will thunder down the snow-packed main street. The skiers will fly over jumps and spear rings in this high-octane race that's fun to watch or join.
But that's not all. A series of thrilling races — nighttime Nordic ski and fat tire bike races and a Nordic paintball biathlon — join a Backcountry Film Festival and music to make this a jam-packed weekend of events in Leadville.
For the full schedule, visit http://www.LeadvilleTwinLakes.com.
Backcountry Film Festival & Nordic Night Sprints
A Backcountry Film Festival celebrating the human-powered experience kicks off the fun Friday, March 2, at 7 p.m. at Periodic Brewing in Leadville.
Recommended Stories For You
Films feature adventure, environment and climate, youth outdoors as well as ski culture and benefit the Colorado Mountain Club Conservation Department.
Nordic ski sprints down Leadville's historic Harrison Avenue also start Friday at 7 p.m. at Melanzana. At 9 p.m., it's Karaoke Friday with Girl Play DJ at Leadville's Historic Pastime Cafe.
Leadville Ski Joring
For the 70th annual Ski Joring competition, held Saturday and Sunday, March 3-4, from noon to 3 p.m., skiers will rocket over high jumps in downtown Leadville, powered by galloping horses and whooping cowboys and cowgirls. In between jumps, the skiers spear rings in this timed race.
Visitors can cheer on the action, put their names in a hat for a chance to ski, and bring their horses to pull skiers. Children can get in on the fun with ski joring behind a snowmobile.
Both days, visitors can watch from the first annual Ski Joring Rooftop and Patio Party at Treeline Kitchen, or take a quick break from the action for Ski Joring Beer Pouring at Periodic Brewery. All are welcome, but for everyone's safety, no dogs are allowed at ski joring.
Leadville Winter Mountain Bike Race
On Saturday night at 6 p.m., adventurous fat tire bikers can strap on a light for the Mineral Belt Mayhem, an after-dark race on the 11-mile Mineral Belt trail that circles Leadville. This fun ride is part of the Leadville Winter Mountain Bike Series.
Saturday Music
Saturday afternoon from 3-5 p.m., George Finnell and Sam Galey play at Katie O'Rourke's at Ski Cooper, and at 9 p.m. it's Country Night at Leadville's Historic Pastime Bar and Cafe.
Paintball Biathlon
On Sunday, in addition to the final day of ski joring, the Leadville Nordic Paintball Biathlon combines skiing laps and taking shots. The event will be held at the Tennessee Pass Nordic Center, starting at 10 a.m.