Leadville’s Tabor Opera House wins $160,000 for restoration

Leadville's Tabor Opera House has won $160,000 for preservation after receiving the most votes in a contest held by Partners in Preservation.

$150,000 of the prize money will go to the Tabor Opera House Preservation Fund (TOHPF) for restoration and preservation efforts, and the remaining $10,000 will go to the Leadville Main Street program for their efforts in partnering with TOHPF.

The Tabor Opera House, built in 1879, is one of 11 winners in the contest. 19 historic locations participated in the contest.

Other winners included The Women's Building in San Francisco, California; Bronzeville Cookin' in Chicago, Illinois; The Arch Social Club in Baltimore, Maryland and more. The complete list of winners can be found here.

According to TOHPF, the restoration project will cost somewhere between $8.5 and $10 million.

A total of $1.6 million was granted as a result of the contest, and over 1 million votes were received.