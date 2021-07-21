LeAnn Rimes performing acoustic set in Beaver Creek on July 25

Country star LeAnn Rimes will be at the Vilar Performing Arts Center on Sunday, July 25.

Special to the Daily

LeAnn Rimes will perform an acoustic set at the Vilar Performing Arts Center (VPAC) at 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 25. Nashville singer-songwriter Emily Earle will open the show.

If you go … Who: LeAnn Rimes When: Sunday, July 25, 8 p.m. Where: Vilar Performing Arts Center, Beaver Creek Cost: $132 More information: Vilarpac.org or call the VPAC box office at 970-845-8497

Rimes has performed at the Vilar Center before, a venue that perfectly complements her acoustic performances. Her upcoming intimate performance in Beaver Creek is one of two tour stops in Colorado.

It’s been 25 years since LeAnn Rimes’ mesmerizing modern country song “Blue” introduced the 14-year-old songstress to the world. The numbers tell the story of how Rimes’ next two-and-a-half decades progressed: two Grammy awards (eight nominations), 12 Billboard music awards, three Academy of Country Music Awards — the list goes on.

Rimes began performing in local talent shows when she was 5 years old. She appeared on the network television competition show “Star Search.” At just 9 years old, Rimes toured nationally with her father and performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Dallas Cowboys football games. Fast forward to “Blue,” Rimes’ debut studio album. The album reached No. 1 on the Top Country Albums chart and the wildly popular lead single, “Blue,” became a Top 10 hit, with listeners throwing around Patsy Cline references. Rimes went on to nab two Grammy awards, including best new artist, making her the youngest Grammy Award winner. Her record “How Do I Live” still ranks No. 4 on the Billboard’s Greatest of All Time: Hot 100 Songs.

Along with being a tremendous singer, Rimes works hard to make the world a better place. She was honored with the Ally of Equality Award by the Human Rights Campaign for over 20 years of equal rights support, the 2019 HOPE Award for Depression Advocacy, and the 2009 ACM Humanitarian Award. She’s also lit up television screens when she starred and served as executive producer in Hallmark’s “It’s Christmas Eve,” which premiered to 4.3 million viewers in 2018 (the highest TV original movie debut to date for the channel).

Rimes launched Wholly Human, her iHeartRadio podcast, in 2020 and plans to release her next studio album this year, in celebration of her 25th anniversary.

Emily Earle will open the show at the VPAC on July 25. Earle combines Texas grit with Colorado cool. After graduating from Berklee College of Music, she made her living playing on subway platforms in between uptown trains at Rockefeller Station in NYC. One afternoon, while playing the subway, she caught the ear of a TV producer who asker her to sing on NBC’s “The Voice” in Los Angeles. After the show, she picked up and moved to Nashville to write, record and tour.

For tickets and information, visit Vilarpac.org or call the VPAC box office at 970-845-8497.