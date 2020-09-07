Learn all about bears ahead of National Teddy Bear Day: Kids Corner for the week of 9/7/20

Editor’s note: The Vail Daily’s weekly kids section is chock full of activities and fun to keep the young and the young at heart entertained during the pandemic. If you have an idea for the section or would like to get involved, email Entertainment Editor Casey Russell at crussell@vaildaily.com.

Outside scoop

Bears

Give your teddy bear an extra snuggle on Sept. 9, it’s national Teddy Bear Day. This week, lets learn about bears.

There are eight different types of bears in the world. In Colorado, there is only one type, the North American Black Bear. But, don’t be fooled, the Black Bear is a species, not a color, and a bear can come in various colors such as brown, rust and even cinnamon to red. In British Columbia, Canada, a black bear can even appear white in rare circumstances.

Male bears weigh, on average, 275 pounds and female bears weigh about 175 pounds. The average lifespan for a black bear is 25 years. They typically like to eat plants, nuts, grasses, berries, fruits, insects and scavenged carcasses. They can run up to 35 miles per hour. Most people in the Vail Valley will see bears from mid-March through early November. After that, they climb into dens to hibernate for the winter.

Colorado bears are usually weary of people and will often run in the opposite direction or even climb a tree when startled. However, a bear that has rummaged through garbage or become accustomed to humans might stand his or her ground and / or attack. Be especially careful around a mama bear with cubs, they are extra protective.

There are no grizzly bears in Colorado, but there were!

In September 1979, hunting outfitter Ed Wiseman walked into a grizzly taking a nap and it attacked him. The hunter eventually killed the grizzly and its skeleton and hide are on display in the Denver Museum of Nature & Science.

What are the eight types of bears?

Brown Bear

Andean Bear

Asiatic Black Bear

North American Black Bear

Panda Bear

Polar Bear

Sloth Bear

Sun Bear

Outside Scoop is submitted by freelance journalist Julie Bielenberg. Contact her at jbielenberg@mac.com.

Word of the Week

Learn new words in English and Spanish each week.

A black bear in a meadow.

Wayne D. Lewis, Colorado Parks and Wildlife

bear / uno oso (male bear) / una osa (female bear)

Riddle me this

Easy

Riddle: What color socks do bears wear?

They don’t wear socks, they have “bear” feet.

Riddle: What do you call a grizzly bear caught in the rain?

A drizzly bear.

Riddle: What do polar bears eat for lunch?

Ice berg-ers.

Hard

Riddles: How do teddy bears keep their den cool in summer?

They use “bear” conditioning.

Riddle: What do you call bears with no ears?

“B.”

Riddle: Teddy bears are never hungry because they are always what?

Stuffed.

Time travel

Red Point Ranch has a stunning view that looks into cliffs rising over the Colorado River.

Mike and Edith Lederhause | Special to the Daily

Learn about Eagle County’s history with tales from local ranches.

Mike and Edith Lederhause operate Red Point Ranch, a 75 acre hay operation in McCoy. The ranch is named for its views into crimson and buff-colored cliffs.

Red Point Ranch was originally a placer claim filed by Walter Whitecotton in 1921. He mined and farmed the property. You can still see “mining dumps” along the Colorado River where placer mining occurred. Frontier hardships like lack of water and crop failures meant the property passed through a number of owners, until the Lederhauses purchased it in the early 1970s. Local ranchers love buying their sweet hay. Some of the water they use is pumped from the Colorado River and is used for irrigation on this new pasture. Mike and Edith are avid horse people and have several horses on their property.

Edith Bearden Lederhause was born in Burns, the daughter of Raymond and Ida Fenno Bearden, who moved to Burns from Squaw Creek near Edwards. They purchased the Burns Store in 1935. The family names, Bearden and Fenno, are long associated with early settlers in Eagle County and roads bearing these names are found in present day Cordillera.

Mike Lederhause’s uncle owned property on Antelope Road in McCoy, and moved there after a mining accident in Oak Creek. Mike arrived in Eagle County from Wisconsin in 1959. He worked as a ranch hand for both his uncle and the Benton Ranch (now Nottingham Ranch) and was paid $5.00 per day plus room and board for his labors.

Mike and Edith met at the Burns family store when Mike went in to make a purchase, and they got married in 1961. The Burns store also served as the major railroad stop for the surrounding ranching community. There are now some small buildings where the Burns store existed. Not much is left of the old site, however footings from the old bridge still exist as well as an old gas pump. Mike worked as a State Patrol officer in Eagle County and also a rancher until he retired in 1993. The Lederhause family remains active in the ranching community in the remote area of the northwestern part of Eagle County.

Time Travel is submitted by the Vail Valley Art Guild’s Ranch Project, which is chronicling local history through art. Learn more at vailvalleyartguild.org.

Coloring page

This week’s coloring page is submitted by local illustrator Jasmine Valdez. Follow her on Instagram at @artgirl_studios.

Jasmine Valdez | Special to the Daily

Print the page here.

Learn how to make your own coloring pages here.