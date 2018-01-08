Learn camera basics, Final Cut X with High Five Access Media
January 8, 2018
If you go …
What: High Five Access Media video workshops.
Where: High Five Access Media, Avon.
When: Thursdays, Jan. 18 and Jan. 25, from 6 to 9 p.m.
Cost: Free for Vail and Avon residents; $25 for other Eagle County residents; and $50 for local nonprofits.
More information: Email info@highfivemedia.org to register. Visit http://www.highfivemedia.org.
Want to make video and share it with the community? Need to improve your media-making skills? Join High Five Access Media for its set of free video production workshops on Thursday, Jan. 18, and Thursday, Jan. 25, from 6 to 9 p.m.
In Camera Basics on Jan. 18, participants gain the skills to compose and expose an image, get familiar with basic operations of our Canon cameras, select the right microphone to capture clear audio and mount cameras on a tripod to get a stable image.
Participants also get hands-on practice shooting footage that they'll use to piece together a short video in the follow-up workshop, Final Cut X on Jan. 25. In this workshop, students learn to navigate Final Cut X, piece together video clips with effective cuts, spice up projects with b-roll, lay down an audio track under footage, create simple but effective graphics and export a final video for the web, social media or broadcast.
Registration is required. Email info@highfivemedia.org with your name, as well as the dates you'd like to attend. Membership is also required. It is free to Vail and Avon residents, $25 for other Eagle County residents and $50 for local nonprofits.
Both Camera Basics and Final Cut X are offered monthly and must be completed to become a community producer at High Five Access Media. Community producers have free access to High Five Access Media's video production equipment and get the opportunity to show their creations on local cable television and the internet.
To learn more about the opportunities to get involved with High Five Access Media, visit http://www.highfivemedia.org.
